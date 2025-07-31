Utah football loses out on No. 1 in-state recruit

BREAKING: Elite 2026 ATH Salesi Moa has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’1 190 ATH from Ogden, UT chose the Vols over Utah and Michigan



He’s ranked as the No. 2 ATH in the ’26 Class (per Rivals)



“801➡️➡️865”https://t.co/EAiEyYOY0C pic.twitter.com/xZYi1EJg3I