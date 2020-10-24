SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah Football Making A Run At 2021 Prospect, 3-Star Safety Cole Bishop

Ryan Kostecka

It may be the month of October, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Utah currently has the Pac-12's eighth-ranked recruiting class, receiving a boost when three-star tight end Isaac Vaha committed to the program two weeks ago.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

But now with the offense starting to thrive, Utah must turn its attention to the other side of the ball. With three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, another SI All-American nominee, already on board, the Utes are looking to add to its secondary — especially after losing out on three-star, in-state safety Jeffrey Bassa.

Enter Cole Bishop, a three-star safety out of Starrs Mill High School in Fayetteville, GA. The one-time commit to Duke recently announced his de-commitment and is opening up his recruiting again. 

After offering him a scholarship this past spring, Utah is in the mix.

9679252
Cole Bishop

At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Bishop is listed as an outside linebacker. But there are plenty of scouts out there, including Bishop himself, who believe he is best suited as a safety.

He has the athleticism to thrive in pass coverage, and more than makes up for it on the physical side of things. He also has the frame to continue to fill out and put on weight, and could potentially play as a hybrid safety/linebacker, much like Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think my biggest strengths are tackling and my ball skills, I like playing safety a lot because it's a good mix of getting opportunities for some big hits and also being in pass coverage," Bishop told 247sports.

Utah recruiting him as a safety have put them in a very good spot for his recruitment. But they must continue to stay hot on his trail as Bishop is wanting to commit soon and enroll early, which means he won't be taking any visits anywhere.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Kahanu Kia selected to Polynesian Bowl

One of the top prospects in the state of Hawaii, three-star linebacker Kahanu Kia will finish out his collegiate career in his home state as he's set to participate in the 2021 Polynesian Bowl

Ryan Kostecka

Devontae Booker Thriving In His Role As Backup To Josh Jacobs

After wilting away in Denver for the past four seasons, former Utah running back Devontae Booker has embraced his backup role in Las Vegas, and is now expected to see an uptick in playing time

Ryan Kostecka

Lauren McCluskey's Parents and University of Utah Reach Settlement In Lawsuits

After a grueling two years from since their daughter was senselessly murdered, the parents of former Utah athlete Lauren McCluskey and the University of Utah have reached a settlement that honors McCluskey

Ryan Kostecka

by

americanidiot

When/Where/How to watch #ProUtes for Week 7

Former Utes Jaylon Johnson (Los Angeles Rams), Terrell Burgess (Los Angeles Rams) and Devonte Booker (Las Vegas Raiders) will have a chance to make some big plays in primetime for Week 7

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Makes Final Four For Big Time 2021 Prospect Logan Fano

Utah is one step closer to getting a commitment from four-star defensive end Logan Fano, a big-time local prospect from Timpview HS who just released his list of final four schools

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Running Back TJ Green Leaves Program, Enters Transfer Portal

Utah's running back room got a little less crowded following the first scrimmage of fall camp when junior TJ Green announced he was leaving the Utes and entering the NCAA transfer portal

Ryan Kostecka

How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 6 Of The NFL Season?

Former Utah rookies continue to shine in the NFL as Indianapolis safety Julian Blackmon notched the game-sealing interception in the Colts 31-27 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football's Leadership Council Announced With 14 Members

When Utah announced its 14-member leadership council on Friday, it came as no surprise that the most respected players on the team came from the offense with 11 players chosen

Ryan Kostecka

Utah's Quarterback Battle Beginning To Take Shape Following Scrimmage

The three-man battle to be Utah's starting quarterback between transfers Jake Bentley and Cam Rising and longtime Ute Drew Lisk has been narrowed to two moving forward the rest of fall camp

Ryan Kostecka

by

SteezyJH

Pac-12 Releases Updated Cancellation Policies, Tiebreaker Scenarios

In the ever-changing landscape of college football — especially for the 2020 season — the Pac-12 announced on Monday that it had updated its cancellation and tiebreaker policies for the 7-game season

Ryan Kostecka