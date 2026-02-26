With the transfer portal closed and high school recruiting on a slow burn, the Utah football program can start to look ahead to spring practices.

The Utes haven't announced the official start dates for spring ball yet, though it appears it's only a matter of time before players are back in pads and on the field preparing for the new season. And in the transfer portal/NIL era, coaches feel an added element of urgency to integrate the mass amounts of transfers and freshmen into the program as quickly as possible.

Morgan Scalley and his coaching staff will spend the spring assimilating over 30 newcomers after an active transfer portal cycle that saw them acquire depth and talent at various positions of need.

Here's a look at some of Utah's more intriguing position groups to monitor during spring practices.

Cornerback: Which Newcomers Will Step Up?

Notable returners

Elijah "Scooby" Davis (2025: 34 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, two interceptions in 13 games)

JC Hart (2025: Six total tackles in 13 games)

Newcomers

Elijah Reed (2025 at Akron: 47 total tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 12 games at

Nicholas Brown (2025 at Lamar: Three total tackles and one interception in two games)

James Chenault (2025 at South Florida: 32 total tackles and two interceptions in nine games)

Earl Parker (2025 at Hutchinson Community: 28 total tackles and one interception in 11 games)

Brandon Holmes (2025 at Fresno City College: 45 total tackles, five interceptions and one sack in 12 games)

Major Hinchen (Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 139 cornerback in 2026 class)

Dylan Waters (Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 111 cornerback in 2026 class)

Aisa Galea'i (Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 45 cornerback in 2026 class)

Why the cornerback room is interesting

It'd be reasonable to assume Utah lost more depth at defensive back than Scalley and company were expecting heading into the offseason. Retaining Scooby Davis was big, but the Utes still needed to spend considerable resources rounding out the cornerback room via the portal. That said, the first few weeks of spring will give an early indication of which newcomers Sharrieff Shah will slot in at the nickel and boundary corner positions.

Wide Receiver: How Do Newcomers Integrate With Promising Returners?

Notable returners

Larry Simmons (2025: 15 receptions, 280 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games)

Creed Whittemore (2025: 12 receptions, 92 yards and one touchdown in nine games)

Tobias Merriweather (2025: eight receptions and 130 yards in seven games)

Daidren Zipperer (2025: Missed final 10 games due to turf toe)

Newcomers

Braden Pegan (2025 at Utah State: 60 receptions, 926 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games)

Kyri Shoels (2025 at San José State: 59 receptions, 768 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games)

Ricky Johnson (2025 at Mississippi State: Three catches and 17 yards in 13 games)

Why the wide receiver room is interesting

It's no secret the wide receiver position is, historically, one that Utah doesn't prioritize. The Utes haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver in a dozen years, and it's unclear if that streak will continue in 2026. The depth at the position is intriguing nonetheless, though. Utah brings back two players who finished 2025 on a high note (Larry Simmons and Creed Whittemore) and integrate a couple of coveted transfers (Braden Pegan and Kyri Shoels) into its new-look passing attack.

Running Back: How Will The Carries Be Divvied Up?

Notable returners

Wayshawn Parker (2025: 149 carries, 981 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games)

Daniel Bray (2025: 40 carries, 272 yards and one touchdown in nine games)

Nate Johnson (2025: 24 carries, 225 yards and one touchdown in 10 games)

Newcomers

Steve Chavez-Soto (2025 at San José State: 87 carries, 448 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games)

LaMarcus Bell (Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 29 running back in 2026 class)

Why the running back position is interesting

Utah's tailback room has depth and versatility. Wayshawn Parker returns after leading the team in rushing in 2025 as the star of the group, with Daniel Bray and Nate Johnson bringing different dynamics to the run game as wide receiver/running back hybrids. How the Utes integrate Steve Chavez-Soto and freshman LaMarcus Bell remains to be seen. Chavez-Soto profiles as a "power" back, while Bell brings speed and elusiveness to the table. There probably won't be enough carries to go around for everyone, though, so it'll be interesting to see how Bell fits into the rotation and the impact Chavez-Soto makes in his role.

Offensive Line

Notable returners

Keith Olson (Tackle)

Roger Alderman (Guard)

Reese Parmenter (Guard)

Newcomers

Cedric Jefferson (tackle, Montana State)

Isaiah Kema (interior offensive lineman, Ohio State)

Kelvin Obot (Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 tackle in 2026 class)

Mataalii Benjamin (Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 22 tackle in 2026 class)

Why the offensive line group is interesting

Tackles and guards typically don't garner the attention of skill position players, but Utah's front line is an exception to the norm. The Utes have developed a history over the years of recruiting and developing stud lineman. With every starter from the 2025 group either graduated or heading off to the pros, spring practices will provide an early look at what Utah's revamped offensive line will look like in the fall. Blue-chip prospect Kelvin Obot is expected to garner a lot of attention as one of the top tackles in the 2026 recruiting class. It remains to be seen if Cedric Jefferson or someone else starts at the opposite tackle position.