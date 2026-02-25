Utah football jumps back in recruiting mix for 3-star QB prospect in 2028 class

Several months after popping up on Utah's radar, Hunter Fujikawa is garnering interest from the Utes once again.

Fujikawa, a class of 2028 quarterback from Hawaii, recently posted on his X account that he's been re-offered by Utah, which initially dished out a scholarship to the three-star recruit back in May.

Under a new regime, Utah looks to stay competitive in the race for the fast-rising prospect. Fujikawa checks in on 247Sports' composite rankings as a top-175 recruit nationally, the No. 15-ranked quarterback in the class of 2028 and the No. 3 player from Hawaii.

More than a handful of schools have joined the recruiting mix, including Auburn, SMU, UCF, Oregon, Duke, UCLA, Washington State, Arizona State and Boise State in just the past month alone. Nebraska, Arizona and Cal have been involved since the start of Fujikawa's sophomore year at Mililani High School (Hawaii), and he's taken separate game day visits to see Arizona and Hawaii.

Given the added attention surrounding Fujikawa's recruitment, as well as the recent changes to Utah's coaching staff, it was important Morgan Scalley and company reconnect with the soon-to-be high school junior if they were to remain in contention for his signature in the coming years. As such, Utes quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson had a conversation with Fujikawa before Utah officially re-offered.

The Utes don't have a commit in their 2028 recruiting class at this point, though they did sign a couple of 2026 signal-callers in Arkansas native Kane Archer (247Sports' No. 82 quarterback in the class) and Douglas County High School (Georgia) product Michael Johnson (No. 53-ranked quarterback). Utah can also expect to have sophomore Byrd Ficklin on the roster for at least one more season after coming to terms with the dynamic lefty for the 2026 campaign.

Utah did hold a verbal commitment from 2027 quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher for a while, though the Arbor View High School (Nevada) standout backed off his pledge to the Utes following Kyle Whittingham's decision to fill the Michigan coaching vacancy.

Fujikawa's post came about a week after West Clovis High School (California) quarterback Jamar "JJ" Howard Jr. shared via social media that he'll be in Salt Lake City on April 2 for an official visit with Utah. Howard checks in on the 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 149 recruit nationally, the No. 11 quarterback and the No. 10 prospect from California in the 2028 class.

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS