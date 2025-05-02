Utah football offers on 4-star QB recruit from Washington
Josh Beck has started to blaze quite a path on the recruiting trails as he enters his first season as Utah's offensive coordinator.
After landing a commitment from a stud signal caller earlier this spring, Beck has turned his attention toward another four-star quarterback in the class of 2027.
Lincoln High School (Washington) product Sione Tu’amoheloa-Kaho announced on X/Twitter that he's received an offer from Utah following "a great conversation" with Beck and Utes quarterback coach Koy Detmer Jr.
Who is Sione Tu’amoheloa-Kaho?
Tu’amoheloa-Kaho is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Tacoma, Washington. He's ranked by 247Sports as a four-star recruit and a top-15 quarterback prospect in the class of 2027.
Regarded as a smooth and polished passer, Tu’amoheloa-Kaho reaffirmed himself as one of the top high school quarterbacks in Washington this past season. He threw for 2,192 yards and 17 touchdowns while recording seven interceptions. Tu’amoheloa-Kaho also rushed for 370 yards and seven touchdowns.
Tu’amoheloa-Kaho has two older brothers who played college football: Vai Kaho — a former San Diego State and Montana linebacker — and Ale Kaho, a former Alabama and UCLA linebacker. He holds offers from a handful of Power Four schools, including Alabama, BYU, Oregon, Washington and UCLA. Tu’amoheloa-Kaho's been visiting with the Bruins and the Ducks over the last four months.
Who else is in Utah's 2027 recruiting class?
Utah's lone commitment in the class of 2027 is Arbor View High (Nevada) product Thaddeus Thatcher, a four-star quarterback who's the younger brother of Utah freshman linebacker Christian Thatcher.
Thaddeus is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 quarterback recruit from Nevada. He threw for 3,271 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing 204 of 322 pass attempts (63.4%), leading Arbor View High to the Class 5A Division I championship game.
Utah has also positioned itself well with Timpview High (Utah) product Ian Aloisio, who's ranked as the No. 8 interior offensive lineman recruit in the class of 2027 by 247Sports. BYU is also in the mix.