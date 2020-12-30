Utah Football Players With Big Decisions To Make

With the 2020 college football season officially over, there are a growing number of Utah players with a decision to make — from the seniors coming back, the draft-eligible juniors and the potential transfers

Utah may be just over three months from beginning the spring practice season, but before the Utes can reach that point there are a growing number of players who have a decision to make.

Due to the NCAA's ruling that this past season would not count towards eligibility, it means that there are 17 seniors who have a decision to make. They could either return for their 'super senior' season or move forward with their lives as was planned pre-COVID-19 pandemic.

Three seniors — quarterback Jake Bentley, tight end Mufi Hill-Hunt and defensive lineman Pita Tonga — have already decided to transfer from the program and are gone. That leaves 14 others with a decision to make...

London Bartholomew, Offensive Lineman

Vonte Davis, Safety

Samuelu Elisaia, Linebacker

Drew Lisk, Quarterback

Keegan Markgraf, Long Snapper

Viane Moala, Defensive Tackle

Samson Nacua, Wide Receiver

Ali’i Niumatalolo, Tight End

Bamidele Olaseni, Offensive Lineman

Hauati Pututau, Defensive Tackle

Aaron Tapusoa, Running Back

Maxs Tupai, Defensive End

Orlando Umana, Offensive Lineman

Tyrone Young-Smith, Wide Receiver

Apart from them, Utah has 21 draft-eligible juniors who must make a decision as well.

Moroni Anae, Linebacker

Stone Azarcon, Safety

Britain Covey, Wide Receiver

Solomon Enis, Wide Receiver

Nick Ford, Offensive Lineman

Cole Fotheringham, Tight End

Dakota Hansen, Safety

R.J. Hubert, Safety

Devin Kaufusi, Defensive Lineman

Dalton Kincaid, Tight End

Brant Kuithe, Tight End

Devin Lloyd, Linebacker

Joe Ludwig, Tight End

Jeremy Mercier, Linebacker

Pierre Moudourou, Wide Receiver

Noah Rodriguez-Trammell

Nephi Sewell, Linebacker

Dylan Slavens, Wide Receiver

Skyler Southam, Kicker

Mika Tafua, Defensive End

Bryan Thompson, Wide Receiver

Among the juniors who have decisions to make are Lloyd, Kuithe and Tafua, three players with NFL potential who will be playing on Sundays. The only issue is whether or not they come back for their 'super junior' seasons or they declare themselves for the draft.

“I’ve given it a little thought but not too much because my main focus was on the season so I’ll make a decision within the next coming weeks. But more than anything, I’m just ready to go celebrate the win with my team,” Lloyd said after the season-ending win over Washington State.

Lloyd was been named a Butkus Award finalist, which is given annually to the nation's top linebacker. It's a remarkable achievement for somebody who played in just five games as the other finalists — Nick Bolton (Missouri), Zaven Collins (Tulsa), Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah (Notre Dame) and Monty Rice (Georgia) all played at least nine games this year.

According to sources, Lloyd is without a doubt an NFL draft pick should he come out this season but could sneak in as a day two pick (second or third round).

Prior to the start of the season, Kuithe was looked upon as Utah's best pro prospect, a mismatch nightmare who was too physical for defensive backs and two fast for linebackers.

He finished the 2019 season by earning all-Pac-12 second team honors — totaling 34 catches for 602 yards and six touchdowns, while adding another 102 yards rushing on six attempts and three more scores on the season. Hunter Bryant of Washington, who is now signed with the Detroit Lions, earned first-team honors last year.

He had two major breakout games last season — against UCLA when he caught five passes for 132 yards and a score — and against Colorado when he caught three passes for 63 yards and two scores while adding two rushes for 59 yards and a touchdown.

But Kuithe struggled this year, with a large part of the reasoning being Bentley's struggles throwing the ball. Kuithe finished with the year with just 236 yards on 25 catches with no touchdowns, while adding six carries for 50 yards,

It's expected that Kuithe will return but still, his elite athleticism and breakout sophomore season could be enough to see him leave early for the draft.

Dec 5, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive end Mika Tafua (42) sacks Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) on the final drive of the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Tafua is the finally junior with a decision, although returning is clearly his best option.

He has the skillset and potential to be a pass-rusher in the NFL, but another year of honing and perfecting his skills would benefit him.

If all three players return, and then you add in the improved defense and Britain Covey, it appears the Utes would have an extremely strong nucleus set to lead the way in 2021.

