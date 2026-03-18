Utah football position battles to watch for in spring practices

Not even two full months removed from its final game of the 2025 season, the Utah football program is set to flip the calendar to 2026.

It might not feel like much time has passed since the Utes were last in action, but a lot sure has changed since they last took the field on New Year's Eve, from the coaching staff to the roster itself.

Morgan Scalley has rounded out his first-year coaching staff in the past eight weeks, in addition to plugging holes and acquiring depth through the transfer portal; freshmen have arrived to campus for the first time as student-athletes; and key returners come back to the fold looking to build off last season's success.

Ahead of the Utes' first spring practice, which is set for March 19, here's three positions to keep an eye on.

Wide Receiver

It's no secret wide receiver hasn't been one of Utah's strongest position groups in recent years. Tim Patrick and Devaughn Vele represent the program well in the NFL, but the Utes have leaned on a run-first, ground-and-pound style of play for much of the past two decades, making it hard for any pass-catcher to stand out or put up eye-popping reception numbers.

Time will tell whether the change in leadership from Kyle Whittingham to Morgan Scalley includes a new focus on the passing game. Because on paper, at least, it appears Utah has the talent to be more effective through the air than it has in years past.

The Utes return a couple of players who finished 2025 on a high note in Larry Simmons and Creed Whittemore, plus a pair of coveted transfers with experience in new offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven's system in Braden Pegan (Utah State) and Kyri Shoels (San José State). Tobias Merriweather and Daidren Zipperer are back in the fold as well, and Ricky Johnson (Mississippi State) follows former Bulldogs wide receiver coach Chad Bumphis from Starkville to Salt Lake City.

Now, not all seven of those names will see the field consistently in 2026. It would be reasonable to assume Pegan, a four-star transfer with favorable size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) opens camp in pole position to be Devon Dampier's top down-field target; how the rest of the pecking order rounds out will be worth monitoring during the spring practice session.

Left/Right Tackle

In truth, all five spots along the offensive line should be tracked in the spring, given Utah is replacing its entire starting group from last season with a small group of transfers and a few returners who saw the field sparingly in 2025. But If there's any position to hyper-fixate on specifically, it's tackle.

With both starting tackles from last season — Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano — pursuing the NFL, the Utes are having to fill the voids left behind by two projected first-round picks. Needless to say, replacing that level of talent is easier said than done.

Luckily for first-year offensive line coach Jordan Gross, he has a nice blend of experience and youth to work with in spring and fall camp.

Regarding the vacant tackle spots, blue-chip prospect Kelvin Obot and Montana State transfer Cedric Jefferson are two newcomers who could slide in and start right away. Their individual adjustments to high-major college football will indicate just how ready they are to step in and compete in the Big 12.

If Utah decides to go the experienced route, Zereoue Williams and Keith Olson are a couple of viable options. Both are redshirt seniors and stepped in at various points last season.

Cornerback

There are a lot of new faces in Utah's cornerback room. Elijah "Scooby" Davis and JC Hart are back in the fold, but outside of those two, Division I transfers, junior college recruits and incoming freshmen make up a majority of Sharrieff Shah's group.

Akron transfer Elijah Reed and South Florida transfer James Chenault are two newcomers to keep an eye on in spring camp. Reed was one of the top defensive backs in the MAC last season with four passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 12 games with the Zips. Chenault is coming off 32 tackles and two interceptions in nine games with the Bulls.

The first few weeks of spring will not only give an early indication of which newcomers Shah slot in at the nickel and boundary corner positions, but also how Utah plans on using Jackson Bennee in 2026. The do-it-all defensive back played some nickel and safety last season. Whether he does the same in 2026 remains to be seen.

Davis is likely a lock to play one of the boundary spots. Who joins him in the starting lineup will be partly determined in spring camp.