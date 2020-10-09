SI.com
Utah Football Releases Depth Chart On First Day Of Fall Camp

Ryan Kostecka

It wasn't the exact time frame Utah was hoping for, but the Utes have officially hit the field for their first practice of the 2020 season. And with that note came the release of the Pre-Camp Depth Chart.

2020_Utah_Football_Depth_Chart_pre_camp

Here are three takeaways from the initial depth chart

1.) Defense is young and unproven
It's not completely shocking to see how young Utah is on the defensive side of the ball, especially when you take into account the Utes lost nine defensive starters to the NFL. While this number is inflated considering it's the first time Utah coaches are really getting to look at their 2020 team, there are 10 TRUE freshman listed among the initial two-deep.

It's not exactly shocking to see Clark Phillips III, the highest-rated recruit to join the program, on the two deep. Although he's listed as the backup at nickel cornerback behind sophomore Malone Mataele, Phillips has already drawn raves from coaches, most notably defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.

Phillips

"He's got the mentality of a young man that wants to play as a true freshman," Scalley said of Phillips. "He studies, all of his downtime is spent watching film. ... He's much like Jaylon Johnson in that respect. He is mature for his age and understands what's at stake and the responsibility on his shoulders."

Among freshman who can expect to see action this season are four-star defensive ends recruits Van Fillinger and Xavier Carlton, both listed at backup spots. The recent transfer of Sione Lund has opened the door for freshman Sione Lotu to backup starter Devin Lloyd at linebacker, while four-star safety Nate Ritchie is a backup at safety.

2.) Two-headed monster at running back
Replacing all-time leading rusher Zack Moss was never going to be an easy task. Utah is going to attempt to replace his production not with one player, but two; junior Devin Brumfield and sophomore Jordan Wilmore.

USATSI_13678392_168386753_lowres

Brumfield finished last season with 263 rushing yards and two scores while Wilmore chipped in 194 yards and a touchdown. Interestingly enough, they're listed as "OR" starters as of now, with no other running back on the depth chart. Finding a capable — not necessarily dominating running game — will allow the Utes to stay balanced and thrive on offense. 

3.) Best position group; Offensive Line OR Pass Catchers
It's clear that Utah's two most talented position groups, as well as most experienced, come down to the offensive line and the pass catchers (wide receivers and tight ends) — which is why the Utes will rely on both groups for offensive success.

The offensive line, led by all-Pac-12 selections Nick Ford and Orlando Umana, returns a total of 73 starts. This group will be relied upon heavily to open holes for a new running back tandem while protecting a new quarterback, who isn't nearly as mobile as previous quarterback Tyler Huntley.

USATSI_13866681_168386753_lowres

The starting pass catchers have a combined 63 starts over the five players; tight ends Brant Kuithe and Cole Fotheringham and wide receivers Solomon Enis, Britain Covey and Bryan Thompson. Utah is planning opening up the passing game this season, according to offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig.

"We're committed to doing whatever it takes to win," Ludwig said. "So if the strength of the offense is on the perimeter, and the quarterbacks are up to the task, then things will open up, and I really feel like last year we played to the strengths of who we were and stayed true to who we were through the course of the season."

