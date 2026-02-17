Utah football schedules visit with California's top-ranked interior offensive lineman recruit in 2027 class

After hosting Utah's coaches on a home visit, Lincoln Mageo appears ready to return the favor.

Mageo, the top-ranked interior offensive lineman recruit from California in the 2027 class, has lined up a date to check out Utah's campus. The Oceanside High School standout will be in Salt Lake City to see the Utes on March 21, according to a report from Blair Angulo of 247Sports .

News of Mageo's impending trip to Utah comes a few weeks after Morgan Scalley and his offensive line coach, Jordan Gross, touched base with the rising senior during the January contact period. Mageo already holds an offer from the Utes, though he received it under the program's previous regime.

If Utah wants to stay in the race for the top-30 interior offensive lineman prospect, it'll have to compete with several prestigious schools over the coming months. Washington, Michigan, Texas and Ohio State are among the top contenders for Mageo's signature, and he also holds offers from USC, UCLA, Arizona State, Arizona and Michigan State, among others.

Mageo's Utah trip is sandwiched between visits to Washington (March 7) and Texas (March 21), according to Angulo. Mageo plans on making his commitment before the start of his senior season, per 247Sports .

The 6-foot-4, 290 pound prospect is ranked by ESPN as the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class and checks in on 247Sports' composite rankings as a four-star recruit. On3/Rivals grades Mageo as the No. 17 player at his position and the No. 24 recruit from the state of California.

Mageo is one of a few blue-chip interior lineman prospects Utah is targeting in the 2027 class. The Utes are also going after Timpview High School (Utah) product Ian Aloisio and Cherry Creek High School (Colorado) standout Jackson Roper.

Utah's 2027 recruiting class

Three-star wide receiver prospect Kingston Parks remains Utah's only commit in its 2027 recruiting class.

Parks, the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks, verbally committed to the Utes in late November over competing offers from Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State. Kingston has recently been ranked by 247Sports as the No. 116 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Whether Parks follows through on his verbal commitment and signs with the Utes during the early signing period next winter remains to be seen. Parks told On3 in January that Kyle Whittingham was the reason he was drawn to the Utes in the first place. With Whittingham and most of Utah's former staff with him in Michigan, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Wolverines joined the mix at some point.

