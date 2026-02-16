Six Lesser-Known Rivalries We’d Like to Return As Idaho, Boise State Resume Feud

On the last day of Nov. 2024, No. 3 Texas and No. 20 Texas A&M played for the first time since 2011. The contest garnered an extreme amount of pregame hype—College GameDay was present, as was Saturday Night Football. When the Longhorns won 17–7 on the road, it showed college football what it was missing during the rivalry’s 13-year hiatus.

This article will not be about these types of rivalry games.

The news Thursday that Idaho and Boise State would revive their dormant series in 2031 generated little notice outside the Gem State. However, it spoke to the simple joy of the minor rivalry game, a joy that conference realignment has tarnished. It won’t matter in ‘31 that the Vandals are in the FCS Big Sky and Broncos in the FBS Pac-12, assuming they’re still there. All that will matter is the reinstatement of a quality non-conference game that will bond two proximate fanbases even if it ends in a blowout.

With that in mind, here are six other lesser known, minor rivalries that have not been played in the last decade which we’d like to see return in the spirit of the Governor’s Trophy. Boise State won its last 12 games against Idaho by double digits, so let’s hope these rivalry games are a bit closer.

Kentucky vs. Indiana

When did they last play? Sept. 17, 2005. The Hoosiers won 38–14 in Bloomington, Ind.

Who leads the all-time series? Indiana, 18-17-1.

Why should the series come back? The Hoosiers’ future non-conference schedules are desperately short on major-conference opponents—only a home-and-home with Notre Dame in 2030 and 2031 looms. By scheduling the Wildcats, Indiana could reintroduce a little flavor to its slate with the clash formerly known as the Bourbon Barrel . The two schools contest a historic basketball rivalry and their alumni routinely butt heads in the Kentuckiana region, so it wouldn’t be hard to sell to either fanbase.

Has there been any recent talk of the series coming back? Nothing formal, but that hasn’t stopped Hoosier fans from harmless speculation .

Maryland vs. Navy

When did they last play? Sept. 6, 2010. The Terrapins won 17–14 in Baltimore.

Who leads the all-time series? Navy, 14-7.

Why should the series come back? First and foremost, Maryland and the Midshipmen are the only two FBS programs in their shared home state. Second, the Crab Bowl has a history of genuine animosity—in 1964, the Terrapins’ Jerry Fishman flipped off Navy’s fans, angering the Midshipmen enough to cancel the series. The feud has natural neutral ground in Baltimore as well.

Missouri vs. Nebraska

When did they last play? Oct. 30, 2010. The No. 14 Cornhuskers won 31–17 in Lincoln, Neb.

Who leads the all-time series? Nebraska, 65-36-3.

Why should the series come back? Since joining the Big Ten, the Cornhuskers have revived series against Colorado (four times, last in 2024) and Oklahoma (twice, last in 2022). Why not bring an old Big Eight foe who’s evolved into a consistent winner back into the fold? As with Kentucky-Indiana, this series could scratch Nebraska’s SEC itch when the Sooners are occupied.

Marshall vs. West Virginia

When did they last play? Sept. 1, 2012. The No. 11 Mountaineers won 69–34 in Morgantown, W.V.

Who leads the all-time series? West Virginia, 12-0.

Why should the series come back? The Friends of Coal Bowl—not to be confused with the Coal Bowl between Division II California-Pensylvania and Indiana-Pennsylvania—has been one-sided since its 1911 inception, and the Mountaineers and Thundering Herd have squabbled over the logistics of the game in the past. However, as with the Crab Bowl, there is an undeniable appeal to the only two FBS schools in a state playing each other. West Virginia has games with Akron and Ohio on the schedule in future seasons, so it clearly has the bandwidth to add a local Group of 6 peer.

Memphis vs. Louisville

When did they last play? Nov. 23, 2013. The No. 21 Cardinals won 24–17 in Louisville.

Who leads the all-time series? The Cardinals, 24-19.

Why should the series come back? Apart from the conference difference between the two, it’s kind of surprising that the Tigers and Louisville don’t play. Both teams represent major metropolitan areas, they’ve shared two conferences (Conference USA and the American), and they enjoy a spirited basketball feud. The squads have three 10-win seasons in the past three years between them, so a matchup would likely make for compelling television.

Youngstown State vs. Akron

When did they last play? Nov. 4, 1995. The Penguins won 24–10 in Akron.

Who leads the all-time series? Youngstown State, 19-14-2.

Why should the series come back? The Steel Tire—named for Youngstown and Akron’s most famous exports—actually was supposed to return in 2020, but COVID-19 had other ideas. The Zips, whose fortunes have suffered greatly of late, would do well to lean into a regional rivalry. Ball State has kept its Blue Key Victory Bell series with Indiana State alive into this century, so there’s precedent for FCS-MAC enmity.

