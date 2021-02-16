Utah Football Selects Captains And Leadership Council For Spring

After an extremely rough offseason in which the life of star running back Ty Jordan was tragically taken, Utah is trying to move forward with the spring season. Part of moving on is getting back to normal, and with that comes the choosing of captains and council

It's pretty safe to say that no team in the country has had a tougher offseason than the University of Utah.

After ending the season on a high note with three consecutive victories, including a beatdown of nationally-ranked rival Colorado, the Utes elected to pass on a bowl game despite eligibility.

“The honest truth is, and I don’t think that anyone could criticize the team for saying this, we’re all pretty burnt out,” Britain Covey said postgame against Colorado, one week before the season finale. “The whole team, we’re pretty burnt out, just with the emotional drag of this season. To have one game is not fun but we’re ready to finish strong. We want to finish with a winning record going into next year.”

Head coach Kyle Whittingham weighed in on the situation once it became official that the Utes would pass on a bowl game and end the season 3-2.

"Our number one priority is the well-being of our players, and we support the decision they have made," Whittingham said. "They have worked extremely hard since they returned to campus this summer, and they have shown tremendous resiliency in dealing with adversity and challenges. We're proud of what they have accomplished on the field and the way they have handled everything off the field. We look forward to beginning our preparations for the 2021 season when the players return to campus in January."

But that's where the good news ended, as tragedy struck Christmas night when star freshman running back Ty Jordan was killed due to an accidental discharge of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan," Whittingham said per a release. "Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

But now the Utes are back on campus and trying to move forward from the tragedy that took place. Part of moving on is getting back to life as normal as possible, and that means getting ready for the upcoming spring season.

And per the norm, Utah has chosen its captains and leadership council for this season — a task that comes with the extreme weight of helping the team process and prosper moving forward.

The captains for the 2021 spring season are; Nick Ford, Cam Rising, Britain Covey, Devin Lloyd and Mika Tafua. Only Lloyd and Tafua are returning captains from the previous season.

Nick Ford — Junior / Offensive Lineman

Ford's selection as a captain comes as no surprise as he took on a major leadership role this past season with the Utes and Pac-12 as a whole, being a part of the committee that helped the conference play this past fall.

He's a two-time all-Pac-12 selection and has started in 26 of 30 career games.

Cam Rising — Sophomore / Quarterback

Rising began the 2020 season as the starter but it inly lasted one quarter as he was injured on the first play of the second quarter. He's expected to be ready for fall camp after undergoing surgery, and will challenge for the starter's spot again

A transfer from Texas, Rising redshirted in 2019 before starting last season — and it was during that time that he emerged a leader within the locker room

Britain Covey — Junior / Wide Receiver

The elder statesman of the team, Covey is arguably the most respected player on and off the field. Finally healthy, he broke out in a big way last season and has now led the Utes in receiving in 2015, 2018 and 2020.

A four-time all-Pac-12 selection, Covey is dangerous anywhere in the offense and should have an even larger role this upcoming season.

Devin Lloyd — Junior / Linebacker

The heartbeat of the defense last season, Lloyd spurned the NFL for another chance to lead the Utes after he announced he was coming back this season. He's the majority of the reason Utah thrived on defense despite losing nine starters to the NFL.

A Sporting News All-American this past season, Lloyd was a Butkus finalist who should make even larger strides next year.

Mika Tafua — Junior / Defensive Lineman

Tafua is next in line to be the Utah's great defensive lineman. After getting off to a slow start this season, he really came on during the Utes three-game winning streak to end the year.

His leadership on and off the field has been vital to Utah being able to sustain the excellence expected of the defense.

Utah also announced its 12-person leadership council for the spring...

