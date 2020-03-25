FB Video: Whittingham addresses the public amidst pandemic

The big man on campus has spoken.

Utes football head coach Kyle Whittingham, one of the most recognizable figures in the state of Utah, had some kind words to say on Tuesday afternoon when he posted a video to Twitter.

In the video, he wanted to thank all of those who are working during this time period, expressing his own personal gratitude for those fighting the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

He also wanted to encourage everyone to continue to practice social distancing and follow the guidelines laid out by the CDC and our governing officials.

Whittingham and his Utes have suspended spring practice to help fight against the spread of the virus. With that being said, it's unknown if the spring game, set for Saturday, April 11 has yet to be canceled but all indications are that the game will be.

To watch the full video of Whittingham's message, click below...