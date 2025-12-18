Utah freshman tailback reportedly plans to enter transfer portal

Utah running back Raycine Guillory plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2, according to a report from On3. He'll have four years of eligibility remaining.

Guillory, a highly-coveted recruit in the class of 2025, played in one game with the Utes during his freshman season, recording one carry for 4 yards in the team's 63-9 victory over Cal Poly.

The 5-foot-9 Fort Worth, Texas, native signed with Utah as a three-star prospect from Aledo High School. Guillory, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 60 running back in the 2025 class, received 24 offers from power conference programs, including all the major ones in his home state — Baylor, Houston, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech — plus Ole Miss, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame, to name a few.

The Utes battled the Rebels for Guillory's commitment leading up to signing day, ultimately winning out after extending an offer to him in early December. He went on an official visit with Utah in November, then checked out Ole Miss about a week later, according to 247Sports.

Whether Guillory opts to continue his collegiate career closer to home or in the SEC with either Ole Miss or Lane Kiffin's new school, LSU — or withdraws his named to return to Utah — will be decided over the two-week transfer window from Jan. 2-16.

How This Impacts The Utes Moving Forward

Assuming the report is correct and Guillory's time with the Utes is finished, there'll be opportunities to see some new faces take handoffs from Utah's quarterback next season.

Sophomore tailback Wayshawn Parker and freshman receiver/running back Daniel Bray would be in line to receive a bulk of the carries in 2026 if both decide to remain in Salt Lake City in the offseason. Parker led Utah in rushing (931 yards) as a traditional tailback in the backfield, while Bray averaged 6.9 yards per carry (269 total rushing yards) as a jet sweep option out wide, allowing for NaQuari Rogers and Parker to share time next to Devon Dampier.

Rogers, as well as Bryce Duke and Frankie Goodson, were among the 19 players Utah honored during senior day festivities, implying their final game in Utes threads will be the Dec. 31 bowl game against Nebraska. Rogers tied Byrd Ficklin for the most rushing touchdowns in the regular season (10) and averaged 4 yards per attempt as the team's short-yardage tailback. Duke didn't see the field often but still posted a respectable 5.4 yards per carry average on 16 attempts.

Sophomore tailback Omar Shah announced his intentions of entering the portal on Dec. 9, potentially creating even more opportunities for incoming freshman and top-30 running back prospect, LaMarcus Bell, to have an impact in his first season of collegiate ball. Bell, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, showed signs of being a great fit within the Utes offensive schemes during his senior season at Lake Oswego High School (Oregon) through his sheer speed and downhill running.

Utah also has sophomore Devin Green on the roster. The former UNLV transfer played 11 games with the Rebels in 2024, though he didn't see any game action with the Utes during the 2025 regular season.

What the Utes have along the offensive line remains to be seen, as they'll have an entirely new starting five after the guards and tackles that paved the way for the best rushing attack at the power conference level depart in the offseason. The talent Utah develops and pulls from the portal will certainly factor into how effective the run game is in 2026.

