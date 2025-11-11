All Utes

Utah's John Henry Daley named semifinalist for college football defensive player of the year award

Utes redshirt sophomore has been one of the most productive defensive ends in college football this season

Cole Forsman

Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) has been named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award
Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) has been named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Opposing quarterbacks haven't been able to settle in easily against Utah's defense this season, and John Henry Daley has been a big reason why.

The redshirt sophomore's productivity off the edge has vaulted the Utes near the top of the Big 12 in several statistical categories, epitomizing the identity the program has come to embrace over the past two decades under head coach Kyle Whittingham's stewardship.

Ahead of another pivotal Big 12 tilt for Utah, Daley's effectiveness earned him national recognition from the Maxwell Football Club, which named the 6-foot-4 defensive end a semifinalist for the prestigious Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday.

Daley was among a group of 17 players tabbed as serious contenders for college football's defensive player of the year honor, along with two standouts from Texas Tech's defense in Jacob Rodriguez and David Bailey. Six conferences were represented in total, with the SEC (six) leading the way.

Daley was among a group of seven mid-season additions to the award's watch list on Oct. 2. He recorded at least 0.5 tackles for loss in the Utes' ensuing four games, including three wire-to-wire victories over Arizona State (42-10), Colorado (53-7) and Cincinnati (45-14). Utah yielded 280 yards of total offense per game in those wins.

Daley, who was also nominated for the Lott IMPACT Trophy in October, added to his sack total over the past month as well. Heading into Week 12, he was tied for No. 6 in the country with 9.5 sacks and tied for No. 8 with 14.0 tackles for loss on the season. His 77 sack yards through nine games was the seventh-most on Utah's single-season leaderboard.

Daley has spearheaded a stout pass defense that ranks near the top of the Big 12 in pass yards allowed (No. 1), efficiency (No. 2) and sacks (No. 2) heading into Week 12. The Utes allowed just 14.2 points on average in their first nine games, ranking No. 8 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring defense.

Named after the Hall of Fame linebacker and center who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bednarik Award has been presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football since 1995.

Semifinalist voting will begin on Nov. 17 and will close on Nov. 24. Three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 27. The winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of ESPN's college football awards show on Dec. 11.

Bednarik Award Semifinalists

Player

School

Position

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

Arkansas

Defensive end

Xavier Atkins

Auburn

Linebacker

Red Murdock

Buffalo

Linebacker

CJ Allen

Georgia

Linebacker

Aiden Fisher

Indiana

Linebacker

Mansoor Delane

LSU

Cornerback

Rueben Bain Jr.

Miami

Defensive end

Landon Robinson

Navy

Nose guard

Leonard Moore

Notre Dame

Cornerback

Caleb Downs

Ohio State

Safety

Arvell Reese

Ohio State

Linebacker

R Mason Thomas

Oklahoma

Defensive lineman

Anthony Hill Jr.

Texas

Linebacker

Cashius Howell

Texas A&M

Defensive end

Jacob Rodriguez

Texas Tech

Linebacker

David Bailey

Texas Tech

Edge rusher

John Henry Daley

Utah

Defensive end

