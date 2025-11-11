Utah's John Henry Daley named semifinalist for college football defensive player of the year award
Opposing quarterbacks haven't been able to settle in easily against Utah's defense this season, and John Henry Daley has been a big reason why.
The redshirt sophomore's productivity off the edge has vaulted the Utes near the top of the Big 12 in several statistical categories, epitomizing the identity the program has come to embrace over the past two decades under head coach Kyle Whittingham's stewardship.
Ahead of another pivotal Big 12 tilt for Utah, Daley's effectiveness earned him national recognition from the Maxwell Football Club, which named the 6-foot-4 defensive end a semifinalist for the prestigious Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday.
Daley was among a group of 17 players tabbed as serious contenders for college football's defensive player of the year honor, along with two standouts from Texas Tech's defense in Jacob Rodriguez and David Bailey. Six conferences were represented in total, with the SEC (six) leading the way.
Daley was among a group of seven mid-season additions to the award's watch list on Oct. 2. He recorded at least 0.5 tackles for loss in the Utes' ensuing four games, including three wire-to-wire victories over Arizona State (42-10), Colorado (53-7) and Cincinnati (45-14). Utah yielded 280 yards of total offense per game in those wins.
Daley, who was also nominated for the Lott IMPACT Trophy in October, added to his sack total over the past month as well. Heading into Week 12, he was tied for No. 6 in the country with 9.5 sacks and tied for No. 8 with 14.0 tackles for loss on the season. His 77 sack yards through nine games was the seventh-most on Utah's single-season leaderboard.
Daley has spearheaded a stout pass defense that ranks near the top of the Big 12 in pass yards allowed (No. 1), efficiency (No. 2) and sacks (No. 2) heading into Week 12. The Utes allowed just 14.2 points on average in their first nine games, ranking No. 8 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring defense.
Named after the Hall of Fame linebacker and center who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bednarik Award has been presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football since 1995.
Semifinalist voting will begin on Nov. 17 and will close on Nov. 24. Three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 27. The winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of ESPN's college football awards show on Dec. 11.
Bednarik Award Semifinalists
Player
School
Position
Quincy Rhodes Jr.
Arkansas
Defensive end
Xavier Atkins
Auburn
Linebacker
Red Murdock
Buffalo
Linebacker
CJ Allen
Georgia
Linebacker
Aiden Fisher
Indiana
Linebacker
Mansoor Delane
LSU
Cornerback
Rueben Bain Jr.
Miami
Defensive end
Landon Robinson
Navy
Nose guard
Leonard Moore
Notre Dame
Cornerback
Caleb Downs
Ohio State
Safety
Arvell Reese
Ohio State
Linebacker
R Mason Thomas
Oklahoma
Defensive lineman
Anthony Hill Jr.
Texas
Linebacker
Cashius Howell
Texas A&M
Defensive end
Jacob Rodriguez
Texas Tech
Linebacker
David Bailey
Texas Tech
Edge rusher
John Henry Daley
Utah
Defensive end