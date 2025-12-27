The Details of Kyle Whittingham’s Five-Year Contract With Michigan
After being unexpectedly thrust into the market for a new coach, Michigan has found their man in former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.
Whittingham, who led the Utes for 21 seasons to great success, announced his plans to resign earlier this month, with defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley having been named the team’s coach-in-waiting last year.
At the time he stepped down, Whittingham, 66, made clear that his resignation was not a retirement. Just a few weeks later, he’s found a new gig leading the Wolverines.
According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Whittingham is set to make $8 million in 2026, with the deal averaging $8.2 million per over the five years of the contract. Thamel also noted that 75% of the deal came guaranteed. The numbers put Whittingham instantly among some of the top-paid coaches in the country.
Michigan wasn’t planning on searching for a coach this offseason, but was forced to fill the role after firing Sherrone Moore earlier this month after an investigation revealed “credible evidence” he had “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” Moore was arrested and arraigned shortly after his dismissal.
In Whittingham, the Wolverines get a coach with a proven track record—an impressive feat given their coaching search started after most programs had already filled the role for 2026.
Michigan interim head coach Biff Poggi, who will be leading the Wolverines in their bowl game against Texas next week, expressed his excitement about Whittingham’s hiring shortly after the deal was announced.