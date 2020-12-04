Utah Lands Commitment From 3-Star WR Makai Cope

Less than three hours after losing a commitment from a three-star wide receiver, Utah rebounded with a commitment from three-star wide receiver Makai Cope out of California

Makai Cope is coming north.

Less than three hours after Utah lost the commitment of three-star wide receiver Deamikkio Nathan, leaving the program with no wide receivers in the 2021 class, Utah has rebounded nicely.

Three-star wide receiver Makai Cope out of Culver City High School in Culver City, California announced via YouTube that he has committed to Utah.

“For the next three years, I will be attending the University of Utah. Go Utes,” Cope said on his YouTube announcement.

Cope is Utah's 16th recruit of the 2021 class, and the lone wide receiver of the group. He joins four-star running back Ricky Parks and three-star tight end Isaac Vaha as the lone offensive skill players of the class.

Utah currently sits at No. 5 in the Pac-12 and No. 33 in the nation, a far cry from its No. 9 conference ranking and No. 73 national ranking a mere two months ago.

Cope's decision to commit to the Utes doesn't come as a surprise as there have been recent rumblings that his love for Utah was growing. Then there was also his connection with four-star quarterback commit Peter Costelli, as the two have spent some time this fall getting together and throwing the ball.

As a high-end academic kid, Cope is very interested in programs that fit his academic background, which is why Utah finds itself in a good spot. Over the past few months, whenever Cope's name has come up, as has Utah's and it appears there was a reason for that.

Here's a complete breakdown by SI All-American Recruiting Director John Garcia Jr. regarding what Cope can do at the next level...

Prospect: WR Makai Cope

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

School: Culver City (Calif.)

Schools of Interest: Stanford, Arizona State, Kansas State, Michigan, USC, Utah, UNLV and Northwestern.



Frame: Slender but dense build with ideal arm length. Long, sprinter-like legs.

Athleticism: Cope can stop and start on a dime, and use his long strides to high step last-ditch arm tackles he just created for himself. He covers 10 yards in his first five strides off the line; he’s explosive from zero momentum. No surprise he has a track background.

Instincts: No stranger to the middle of the field, frequently running crossing routes and weaving through traffic on tunnel screens. Unaffected by contact immediately after the catch.

Polish: He’ll be making a big leap in terms of the level of competition at the next level, but he did have success during one-on-ones at various unpadded camps. His skill set and high-point ability are most effective out wide and deeper downfield on 50/50 balls.

Bottom Line: Cope isn’t fast-twitch, but has enough juice in his feet to work for his style of play. We’ll be on the lookout for more precise route running in his senior season, and, of course, that signature sidestep.

