Report: Utah linebacker Sione Lund enters NCAA transfer portal

Ryan Kostecka

Utah's depth at linebacker has taken a big hit.

According to a report by Steve Bartle of UteZone.com, as of Tuesday, junior linebacker Sione Lund has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Last season, Lund emerged as the team's third linebacker and top backup to both Francis Bernard (Dallas Cowboys) and senior Devin Lloyd. In 13 games for the Utes, Lund finished with just six tackles and a tackle for loss — with his lone start coming against UCLA.

Lund, who stands a 6-foot, 235 pounds, originally committed to Stanford out of Brighton High School in Holladay, Utah. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, the state's No. 2 prospect and No. 9 nationally at running back.

He redshirted at Stanford in 2017, and then sat out a year to establish residency with Utah in 2018 — meaning he was able to practice but not play in games. He saw his first action in 2019, and it was widely expected that he would take over for the recently departed Bernard for the 2020 season.

But reports have begun to trickle out that junior Nephi Sewell has the inside track to the starting linebacker spot opposite Lloyd. 

USATSI_10319724_168386753_lowres

Sewell is a recent transfer from Nevada, who only became eligible late last season. He saw action against Colorado and Oregon, before getting a start against Texas at safety. But after an offseason in which he's bulked up to 225 pounds, Sewell's growth could be a factor in why Lund is seeking a transfer.

Lund originally left Stanford to return home to Utah to become closer to his family, and that's where he switched positions from running back to linebacker. He's no listed on the Utah football roster.

