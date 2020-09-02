Utah makes final three for 2021 prospect Vince Nunley

It may be the month of August, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

But now with the offense starting to thrive, Utah must turn its attention to the other side of the ball. With three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, another SI All-American nominee, already on board, the Utes are looking to replenish its secondary after losing all four starters to the NFL this past season.

Enter Vince Nunley, a three-star cornerback out of Freedom High School in Oakley, Calif.

VINCENT NUNLEY

*3-star, DB

*6-foot-1, 180 pounds

*Freedom High School — Oakley, California

The thing that jumps out you immediately when looking at Nunley is his frame, already possessing college-like size and frame. If you look at him, he looks like a college defensive back.

More impressively is that despite his size, he has great length in his arms, which is key for coverage skills.

"My strengths as a player, are my length and being as long as I am it helps my ability to cover the amount of field that I do," Nunley told 247sports. "But I am working to improve my game as well, primarily my speed and my lateral quickness, just working hard to improve my athleticism."

Nunley isn't one of the most heralded prospects in the nation, checking in at No. 99 in the nation at the safety position — but he has a final three featuring Utah, Washington and Kansas.

Both the Utes and the Huskies are two of the top programs in the nation at churning out defensive backs into the NFL. The fact that he has both schools in his final three showcase how much potential he possesses.

The Utes did add two cornerbacks and three safeties in last seasons recruiting class, headlined by 4* prospects Clark Phillips and Nate Ritchie. But with the Utes needing to replace four starters this upcoming season, Nunley could come in and play immediately in 2021.

