Utah makes new head coach official after Kyle Whittingham steps down

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan officially introduced Morgan Scalley as the next head coach of the Utes football team Saturday.

Scalley, who served as the defensive coordinator for the past 10 seasons, will succeed Kyle Whittingham after he announced his decision to step down as head coach on Friday.

"Morgan Scalley has proven over the course of his outstanding coaching and playing career at the University of Utah that he is uniquely equipped to take over as the program's next leader," Harlan said in a news release. "He not only has great knowledge and perspective of what makes Utah football special, but his passion and love for the University of Utah position him to carry the mantle of leadership forward and continue the program's legacy of success."

Over seventeen months after being tabbed as the head-coach-in-waiting, Scalley will finally get his opportunity to lead the Utes from the driver's seat in 2026. The 46-year-old Salt Lake City native has been with the program in some coaching capacity for almost the past 20 years, beginning as a graduate assistant in 2007 following a standout playing career with the Utes.

Scalley, who was named the head-coach-in-waiting in July 2024, reportedly finalized his deal to be the Utes head coach on Saturday.

"Being a part of the Utah Football Program was a childhood dream of mine that has turned into an incredible 25-year journey that I am blessed to say is continuing," Scalley said. "This all would never have been possible without the support and sacrifice of my amazing wife, Liz, and my remarkable 3 children. I have been mentored by some of the best men and coaches I could have ever asked for along the way and learned infinitely more than just x's and o's from them."

Scalley, a former All-American, infused many of the same principles Whittingham helped establish when he was the team's defensive coordinator; relentless, smart, tough and not prone to giving up a lot of points.

Since 2019, the Utes have held opponents to 15 points or fewer in 36 games, including seven times during the 2025 regular season. Utah's defense, which has finished in the top-half of its conference nine times in the past 10 seasons, has been stout against the run too, though it took a step back in 2025 (182.8 yards allowed per game). The Utes were the Pac-12's top run defense for five seasons (2016 and 2018-21) and were top-five nationally in 2018, 2019 and 2023. Utah was also

Scalley's defense in 2025 ranked No. 5 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in passing efficiency defense, No. 15 in interceptions (14) and No. 16 in scoring defense, allowing just 18.7 points per game. Utah was No. 2 in the Big 12 in passing yards, allowing 177.5 per game.

Prior to coaching, Scalley was a standout defensive back for Whittingham's defense, earning All-American and Mountain West co-Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2003. He played a pivotal role during Utah's undefeated 2004-05 campaign, capped off by a 35-7 victory over Pitt in the Fiesta Bowl, and received the inaugural Pat Tillman Award during the 2005 East-West Shrine Game.

Whittingham's final game as Utah's head coach will be the Utes' Las Vegas Bowl matchup against Nebraska on Dec. 31.

