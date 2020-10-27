Utah making an early impression on 2022 prospect Idris Williams

The state of Florida started its high school football season this past week, and with it came the play of some big-time 2021 recruits.

But those who've made the most noise early on are some of the younger prospects, and more specifically 2022 athlete Idris Williams out of Lakeland Christian in Florida.

According to John Garcia Jr. SI All-American director, Williams showed big-time playmaking abilities and skills during his teams victory over St. John Paul II — although Garcia was initially there to see SI All-American nominees Terrion Arnold and Cade Denhoff.

Currently Williams plays on both sides of the ball as a safety on defense and a running back on offense. But he projects best as a safety as the next level with with 6-foot, 180-pound frame.

"I'm leaning towards the defensive side but I play both sides," Williams told SI All-American. "I'll probably say most schools probably want me to play defense or go in as an athlete. I'd play defense or offense. I'll play anywhere, but I've got love for safety. I try to turn up on defense as much as I can."

Right now, Williams has offers from Utah, Iowa State and West Virginia — but it's the Utes' style of play and underdog mentality that's what draws him to Salt Lake City.

According to Garcia, "Williams says he doesn't have one dream school despite the family leaning towards the Miami Hurricanes. He likes what he called 'underdog' programs."

Ever since communication with colleges began on September 1, Williams has seen his inbox blow up, including from some of the top schools around the nation.

I'm talking to Virginia Tech, Colorado State, LSU hit me up on September 1, Marshall and USF. ... Can't forget USF," he said. "Iowa State and West Virginia sent me virtual tours of the school but that's the furthest I've taken as a visit."

Here's Garcia's early breakdown of Williams as a prospect...

Williams was a prospect LCS coaches alerted us to before the game and he didn't take long to make an impact with his physical style coming up from his safety spot. He screams downhill and plays the alley with a quick trigger and finishing power. Still, Williams attacks with leverage in mind and has an inside-out control about him. He wasn't challenged much in pass coverage, though his backpedal looked fluid and ball skills looked present. Williams didn't run the ball on this night but his sophomore tape showcases his instincts with the ball in his hands along with quickness and relatively fluidity in the change of direction game.

It's still early in his recruitment so only time will tell how it all plays out for Williams. But if the start of his junior season is any indication, it's going to be big.

