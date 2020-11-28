SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah Needs Better From Umana And Ford Against Washington

Ryan Kostecka

If Utah wants to emerge victorious against Washington on Saturday night, winning in the trenches has to be the TOP PRIORITY for the Utes. Last week, Utah was dominated at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball by USC, resulting in a 33-17 loss and being shutout in the second half.

That can't happen this week if Utah wants to pickup its first win of the season.

The Huskies are known for being a physical team in the trenches, so Utah will have to match that and win that battle if it wants any chance of success.

As the veteran leaders of the group, all-Pac-12 performers Orlando Umana and Nick Ford must be the two who rise to the challenge and meet the Huskies. Last week they both struggled as Ford wasn't as dominant as expected and Umana got beat across his face a few times as well.

One major difference for the Utes this week is that they have one game under their belt, a chance to finally see how this new group would mesh in an actual game. They'll also be fully healthy entering this weekend as the past couple of weeks the team has hit by the contact-tracing part of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing different groups of players in different spots. That continuity can be huge and a real difference-maker.

Utah's offensive line is expected to be a huge driving force leading the team on offense this season, returning three starters and a handful of others ready to emerge.
Courtesy of Utah Athletics

UTAH Players To Watch
-- Bryan Thompson, WR, Junior: Thompson needs to be a bigger factor this week against Washington if Utah wants any chance. Expect Kuithe to once again be double-teamed, which means that another Utah playmaker needs to rise up. Thompson has drawn raves throughout fall camp and somebody who's completely changed his body and won many battles. If he can do that on Saturday, it spells good things for the Utes.

-- Orlando Umana, C, Senior: Last week was not how Umana envisioned beginning his senior season, struggling against the USC defensive lineman with a few bad snaps as well. But after not playing for nearly a year, hopefully Umana got those senior-season jitters out is ready to play. His communication and leadership will be vital when going up against the Huskies

Senior Orlando Umana returns as a starter at center to anchor the offensive line for the 2020 college football season.
Courtesy of Utah Athletics

-- Jake Bentley, QB, Senior: Bentley takes the reigns as the starting quarterback after Cameron Rising suffered a season-ending injury on the first play of the second quarter last week. Bentley came in and had an up-and-down performance, showcasing the ability to sustain drives when given time to throw. After a week getting all the first-team reps, all eyes will be on him to see if he can take the next step forward and elevate the offense.

-- Nephi Sewell, LB, Junior: Sewell had a breakout performance last week in his first career start at linebacker, recording 10 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown. He will face a much bugger task this week with having to defend Huskies tight end Cade Otton, their top pass catcher. If Sewell can have a similar performance to last week, expect Utah to be in this game.

Nov 21, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell (29) holds the ball up as he runs into the end zone after picking up a USC Trojans fumble during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON Players To Watch
-- Dylan Morris, QB, Freshman: Morris hasn't exactly dazzled in his first two starts with the Huskies, doing just enough to keep defenses honest and from loading the box against the run. He's going to have to do more that just manage a game against the Utes, as they'll be sure to dial up different looks and blitzes. How Morris handles that pressure will go a long into determining the outcome of this game.

-- Cade Otton, TE, Junior: If Morris is going to be successful, Otton will be a big part of that as Morris' primary target. He leads the team in catches and yards, and at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, is deemed a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. If Otton can consistently move the chains or require double teams, it will open up the rest of the Washington.

-- Zion Tupuola-Fetui, OLB, Sophomore: Tupuola-Fetui is a true difference-maker for Washington. While listed as an outside linebacker, he's best utilized when rushing the passer as he leads the conference with four sacks on the season. Utah struggled dealing with USC's pass-rushers last week, which could mean a huge week for Tupuola-Fetui if the Utes don't adjust.

Nov 2, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) drags down Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) during the second quarter at Husky Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

-- Elijah Molden, DB, Senior: A fringe first or early second round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, Molden is simply put "a very good football player." Often lining up in the slot as the nickel corner, Molden has the ability to cover anybody in the conference and make plays in the running game. He'll often be paired up against Utah's Britain Covey, and the winner of the battle will massively help their team in the long run.

SERIES HISTORY
12-2 Washington / Utah was on a four-game losing streak entering last season's game before winning 33-28. Of those past five games, all but one of those has been decided with in a single-score. Washington won 10-3 in the 2018 Pac-12 championship game.

Last year, Utah came from behind to score 21 straight points in the second half and stun Washington in Seattle. After trailing 21-13 midway through the third quarter, the Utes rallied to score on three of their next four possessions for the 33-21 lead. Mika Tafua recovered a fumble for the Utes as Elijah Molden and Trent McDuffie did the same for the Huskies.

Nov 2, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Utah Utes defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) during the third quarter at Husky Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

QUOTE TO NOTE
"A lot of positives, however, especially on the defensive side. Our defense played scrappy. The run defense was solid," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said postgame against USC. "The thing we didn't count on was not being productive on offense. We thought we'd be much more productive offensively. We have a veteran group. It's tough to win games when you turn the ball over five times—one of those turnovers was a Hail Mary at the end—and only score 10 points offensively. You aren't going to win many games in this league doing that."

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

THREE THINGS: Utah Must Produce In The Trenches On Both Sides

The biggest thing for Utah entering Week 2 has to be about establishing its power in the trenches. If the Utes loses on the offensive and defensive lines of scrimmage, it will be a long night against Washington

Ryan Kostecka

Key Matchup: Utah Pass Offense vs. Washington Pass Defense

In order to secure its first win, Utah must find a way to get Bryan Thompson, Brant Kuithe and co. more involved. Only issue, the Utes will be going up against Washington, the top secondary in the Pac-12

Ryan Kostecka

Utah vs. Washington: Everything You Need To Know

After news broke that Utah's game with Arizona State was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Pac-12 rebounded and now Utah will travel north to face Washington on Saturday night

Ryan Kostecka

Week 4 Pac-12 Predictions: How Does Rivalry Week Shake Things Up?

In-state rivals Oregon-Oregon State and Stanford-Cal highlight week 4 of the Pac-12 with Friday games — while developing rivalry Utah-Washington face-off after beginning the week with different opponents

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Must Incorporate Passing Game More Against Washington

Now taking the reigns of the offense, offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig and quarterback Jake Bentley must take advantage of the talented pass-catchers and make them a priority this weekend

Ryan Kostecka

Alex Smith Ready To Shine In Primetime Thanksgiving Game

Alex Smith's journey will come full circle when he takes the field as the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day

Ryan Kostecka

Washington Still The Same Team As Old Despite New Quarterback

When Utah travels faces Washington on Saturday night, the Utes know exactly what to expect despite a change at quarterback — a fast, physical and opportunistic defense and an offense that does just enough

Ryan Kostecka

When/Where/How To Watch #ProUtes For Week 12

Thanksgiving is upon us, which means family, food and football. Alex Smith and Washington have a huge NFC East showdown with Bradlee Anae, Francis Bernard and Dallas

Ryan Kostecka

How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 11 Of The NFL Season?

After making his return to the NFL, former Utah kicker Matt Gay served a cold dish of revenge against when his 40-yd field goal gave his current team (LA Rams) the win over his former team (Tampa Bay).

Ryan Kostecka

Utah WBB Forced To Cancel First Two Non-Conference Games

The Utah women's basketball program announced that it has canceled games against Southern Utah and Utah Valley due a positive COVID-19 case and the subsequent contact tracing and quarantine

Ryan Kostecka