Utah QB Cam Rising medically retires from football
Utah star quarterback Cam Rising has medically retired from the game of football.
Rising announced his decision on social media Wednesday, breaking nearly six months of silence since he last put on a Utes uniform.
Rising had the option to play another season of college via a medical redshirt. But in his post on X, he said the hand injury he suffered against Baylor has forced him to stop playing football.
"Due to a hand injury I suffered during the Baylor game, I’ve been advised by two orthopedic physicians that I will never be able to return to playing football," Rising wrote. I’ll be obtaining a 3rd medical opinion and will undergo the recommended surgery."
"I will continue to rehab and do all I can to get healthy. In the meantime, I will unfortunately be forced to medically retire from the game I love."
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham made it clear in January that Rising wasn't on the team's roster, though he left it up to Rising to lay out what exactly he had planned for the rest of his career.
Rising overcame two injury-riddled seasons to help guide Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 championships during his time in Salt Lake City. The Utes also appeared in consecutive Rose Bowls under Rising, though they came up short in both games against Ohio State and Penn State after their quarterback sustained injuries in both games.
Rising finishes his playing career as one of Utah's most passers, throwing for 6,127 yards and 53 touchdowns while completing 63% of his pass attempts. He also rushed for 986 yards and 12 touchdowns.
A former Texas transfer, Rising took a redshirt year upon joining the Utes in 2019. A shoulder injury nagged him in 2020, but even the small glimpses he provided that season were enough to spark a breakout year from the 6-foot-2 quarterback in 2021.
However, over the past two seasons, Rising hasn't been able to stay healthy. He had to sit out the 2023 campaign after tearing his ACL, MCL, meniscus and MPFL in the 2023 Rose Bowl against Penn State, then missed time in 2024 due to a finger injury.
Rising reappeared on Oct. 11 for the Utes' matchup against Arizona State, but wound up suffering a lower body injury that ended his season.