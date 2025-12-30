Utah QB Devon Dampier on why coaching change won't impact his future plans

Kyle Whittingham agreeing to a five-year deal to be the next Michigan head coach — a move that followed his decision to step down from the same position at Utah — was abrupt and swift, catching most fans and even some players and coaches off guard when it all went down Dec. 26.

Moving on from Whittingham after two decades under his stewardship felt inevitable in some ways, considering Morgan Scalley had been named the head-coach-in-waiting and Whittingham's contemplation of stepping away from the Utes had been made public knowledge after the disappointing finish to the 2024 campaign. Watching him trade in his crimson and white for blue and maize in a two-week span, expediting his takeover of Ann Arbor and taking away his chance of leading the Utes into battle for one last time in the Las Vegas Bowl, was a bit shocking for many to say the least, though.

Nonetheless, the transition to Scalley was an expected one for Devon Dampier, which is why the Utes starting quarterback hasn't changed his approach for the Las Vegas Bowl — or how he handles the future beyond the 2025 campaign.

"I knew coming here Scalley was going to have this opportunity back then, before I even came here, so I knew what the situation was when I signed up for this," Dampier said during a media availability session on Tuesday. "I'm very confident in what the future holds."

Given everything that's transpired off the field for the Utes over the past couple weeks, questions of whether Dampier will stay in Salt Lake City or search for other pastures via the transfer portal have arisen leading up to Wednesday's kickoff from Allegiant Stadium. The junior from Arizona has previously indicated he's enjoyed his time wearing the Utes uniform and has intentions of sticking around for his senior season in 2026.

However, a report from CBS Sports linking Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck to Michigan re-sparked speculation of Dampier's future plans, given the dual-threat quarterback has a strong rapport with Beck that dates back to their days at New Mexico. And unlike Utah's backup quarterback, Byrd Ficklin, Dampier has yet to make his return official.

"We gotta get this game out of the way," Dampier said. "So that's honestly where my focus is at overall. But man, I can't say enough how much I love being a Ute."

Based on his comments Tuesday, it sounds like Utah made it clear to Dampier when it was recruiting him during the 2024 offseason that there was a legitimate possibility the keys to the program would be handed to Scalley in short order. That would track with Whittingham's previous considerations of retirement, which were eventually put to rest after the Utes finished the 2024 campaign with a 5-7 record, prompting Whittingham to return so he get Utah back on track before writing the next chapter of his coaching career.

The Utes certainly rebounded with Whittingham at the helm in 2025, winning 10 games while improving in all facets on the offensive side of the ball and maintaining the same physical identity he helped establish on the defensive side of the ball as a coordinator. Utah averaged 41.1 points per game — the third time since 1930 the Utes put up over 40 points per game — and totaled 478.6 yards of offense per game, ranking No. 6 in the Football Bowl Subdivision, including 269.8 rushing yards per game (second-most in the FBS).

Defensively, Utah was top-20 in scoring defense, allowing 18.7 points per game, and ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 in passing yards allowed (177.5) and pass defense efficiency (101.5).

Whittingham and Scalley would be the first to credit Beck's creative play-calling and Dampier's electric play style for the turnaround the Utes had offensively in 2025. Their chemistry and familiarity with one another played out throughout the regular season, starting with the Utes' thrashing of UCLA in August and continuing all the way through the end of November in conference play.

"[Dampier] is the catalyst right for what we've been able to do," Scalley said Tuesday. "Him and our offensive coordinator, Jason Beck"

Dampier became the first Utes quarterback to throw for over 2,000 yards (2,180) and rush for over 600 yards (687) in a single season since Alex Smith accomplished the feat in 2004. He also threw a career-high 22 touchdown passes and tossed just five interceptions after having 12 picks with the Lobos in 2024.

Needless to say, it'd behoove Utah's administration to do whatever it took to retain Dampier for the 2026 season. By all accounts, it sounds like Dampier wants the same to happen. But in college football, nothing is definitive until it actually happens.

"Is there a plan in place? You better believe it," Scalley said regarding the transfer portal and potential coaching changes in general. "And and our players understand, this is what college football is now. Change is going to happen, right? And how you handle that says everything about your program."

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS