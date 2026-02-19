Utah football misses the cut for 4-star QB in 2027 class

Dane Weber won't be considering Utah moving forward.

Michigan, Oregon, Cincinnati, UCLA, Cal, Stanford, Kansas and Kansas State are the final eight schools standing in the race for the class of 2027 quarterback recruit from Chaparral High School (California), according to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals .

The Utes attempted to stay in the mix for the four-star prospect in late January with a second offer, though evidently it wasn't enough to keep up with his other suitors.

Instead, Utah was among the several schools cut from consideration. Weber, the No. 25 quarterback in the 2027 class according to 247Sports' composite rankings , also held offers from Colorado, Duke, Purdue and Washington, among others.

Landing Weber would've been huge for the Utes considering they recently lost a commitment from three-star prospect Thaddeus Thatcher, who backed off his pledge to Utah amid the mass coaching changes going on with the program in early January. The Arbor View High School (Nevada) signal-caller had been committed to the Utes since March and was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 37 quarterback in the 2027 class.

As such, Utah's search for a quarterback in the 2027 class continues. Luckily for Morgan Scalley and company, they have a couple of talented players at the position for 2026 in Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin. And if the latter decides to stay in Salt Lake City for 2027, there won't be as much pressure on Utah's coaches to bring in and develop a potential replacement right away.

Not to mention, Utah landed two quarterback prospects in the 2026 class in Arkansas native Kane Archer and Douglas County High School (Georgia) product Michael Johnson.

Utah's 2027 recruiting class

Three-star wide receiver prospect Kingston Parks remains Utah's only commit in its 2027 recruiting class.

Parks, the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks, verbally committed to the Utes in late November over competing offers from Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State. Kingston has recently been ranked by 247Sports as the No. 116 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Whether Parks follows through on his verbal commitment and signs with the Utes during the early signing period next winter remains to be seen. Parks told On3 in January that Kyle Whittingham was the reason he was drawn to the Utes in the first place. With Whittingham and most of Utah's former staff with him in Michigan, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Wolverines joined the mix at some point.

