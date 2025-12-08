Utah QB will reportedly enter transfer portal

A member of Utah's quarterback room reportedly won't be sticking around in Salt Lake City for the 2026 season.

Isaac Wilson, a 6-foot-1 sophomore and younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson, will enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan. 2, according to a report from On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Wilson appeared in one game during the 2025 regular season after playing nine games as a freshman. The arrival of Devon Dampier from New Mexico and emergence of true freshman Byrd Ficklin relegated the Corner Canyon High School (Utah) product on the Utes' depth chart in the spring.

An injury to Cam Rising during the 2024 season paved the way for Wilson to step in under center early on in his collegiate career. The former four-star recruit completed 56.4% of his passes for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns. Wilson also threw 11 picks and added 47 yards on the ground for the 5-7 Utes.

Dampier's decision to transfer to Utah, following former Lobos offensive coordinator Jason Beck, meant the dynamic dual-threat quarterback would be taking the reins as the starting signal-caller for 2025. The No. 2 spot on Utah's quarterback depth chart came down to Wilson and Ficklin, a three-star prospect from Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Ficklin's precision through the air and ability to make plays with his legs ultimately made him a better fit for Beck's offense. Ficklin was 21-for-35 passing for 301 yards and 3 TDs, while rushing for 503 yards and a team-high 10 TDs across 11 appearances.

The impressive play from Ficklin, along with Dampier's leadership and understanding of the Utes offense, were reasons why Kyle Whittingham said he wanted to retain both quarterbacks over the offseason. Dampier made his intentions of wanting to play for the Utes in 2026 clear during a radio show appearance, saying he was "big on staying" and "pretty settled" while talking to Sean O'Connell on ESPN 700.

All considered, the news of Wilson's impending departure probably didn't come as a shock to Utes fans.

Wilson became the fourth Utah player to announce their intentions of entering the transfer portal. Freshman quarterback Drew Cowart and linebacker Christian Thatcher made it clear through their own individual social media posts that they'll be portaling after Utah's postseason game against Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Jaylen Moson, a cornerback who transferred in from Furman, will also enter the portal when the two-week window opens Jan. 2, according to reports.

Wilson's brother was picked No. 2 overall by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft after making 28 starts under center for BYU. Zach finished his career going 566-for-837 for 7,652 passing yards with 56 TDs and a 162.91 efficiency rating.

