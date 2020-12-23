Utah RB Ty Jordan Named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Of The Year

Capping off what was an incredible season where he led all freshman in the nation in rushing, Utah running back Ty Jordan was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year

Entering the 2020 college football season, there was a lot of excitement coming from Utah's backfield.

Despite losing arguably the program's best running back in Zack Moss to the NFL, the Utes were prepared to enter the season with two players fighting it out for the No. 1 spot and two more you and talented players competing for spot duty.

Alas none of that went to plan.

Rather than junior Devin Brumfield or sophomore Jordan Wilmore emerging as the leader as had been expected, freshman Ty Jordan — who drew raves from head coach Kyle Whittingham throughout fall camp — showcased why he was the man to replace Moss.

He finished the season with 597 rushing yards on just 83 carries with six touchdowns, an average of 119.4 rushing yards per game that ranked ninth in the country and No. 1 amongst freshman.

Jordan capped off his sensational debut season when he was named the Pac-12's Offensive Freshman of the Year, announced by the conference on Tuesday. Jordan is just the second Ute to win a Pac-12 yearly award, joining the man he replaced in Moss.

Jordan began to shine in just his second game of his career when he was electric against Washington, perennially one of the top defenses in the nation. Despite suffering a 24-21 heart-breaking loss, Jordan showed why he was dangerous with the ball in his hands when he ran for 97 yards on just 10 carries — and that was while still sharing carries with Brumfield and Wilmore.

If Utah fans thought that was good, they had no idea what was in store for them over the final three games of the year when he was elevated to starter.

Jordan averaged 156 yards rushing and two touchdowns per game in leading the Utes to victories over Oregon State, then No. 21 Colorado and Washington State. That number rushing would've ranked third in the nation and second in the Pac-12.

"He's starting to separate himself even more. He's been our top guy and now he's getting more and more separation. ... But, Jordan by what you have evidenced tonight, is our number one back," Whittingham said postgame against Oregon State. "He's getting used to speed of the Power 5 game. Things move fast in all lanes at the Power 5 level. He has gotten used to that. Now he has some confidence as well. One thing we need to do more is throw him the ball."

Jordan was also one of 12 Utes honored to all-conference teams after he was named the Pac-12's second team.

In just a shortened season with a ever shorter preparation and build up, Jordan showed why he is the next in line to be one of Utah's great running backs. But what opponents should truly fear is that if he was able to accomplish these numbers, what will happen when he has a full offseason to prepare before running it back again as a freshman?

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka