Utah running back NaQuari Rogers declares for 2026 NFL Draft

Having progressed to a higher level of competition in each of his last three years of college, it's only natural NaQauri Rogers is seeking to make another jump in his football career.

The Utah running back who made his way to a power conference school after starting his career at a Football Championship Subdivision program announced via social media Tuesday that he's entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I want to start by thanking Campbell University for giving me that first shot and believing in me right out of the gate," a part of Rogers' statement read. "Those early days early days at Campbell were where I learned the foundation and built the grit that got me here."

"Then to New Mexico, thank you for being the place that pushed me to grow even more, both on and off the field. You all gave me the space to finally find my stride and confidence."

Rogers spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career in Buies Creek, North Carolina, where he piled up over 800 rushing yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns across 17 games for the Camels, earning him an opportunity to play for New Mexico at the Group of 5 level the following year.

Rogers joined Utah ahead of the 2025 season, giving him an opportunity to showcase his skillset against Big 12 competition.

"Finally, to the University of Utah this place has been the culmination of my college career, and I couldn't have asked for a better final chapter," Rogers' statement read. "The University of Utah has been like a second family and a place where I truly got to chase my dream at the highest level of college football."

"With that said, I'm excited to announce that I'm declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft."

Serving as the Utes' power back, Rogers led the team with 11 rushing touchdowns and totaled 387 rushing yards on 98 carries, equating to 3.9 yards per attempt. He also caught three passes for 43 yards.

In total, Rogers finished his collegiate career with 1,879 scrimmage yards and 23 total touchdowns across 40 games.

Rogers joined Caleb Lomu, Spencer Fano and Logan Fano as members of the 2025 Utah team to openly declare for the upcoming NFL draft. Additionally, Utes senior tight end Dallen Bentley received an invite to the NFL draft combine — set for Feb. 23-March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis — following the conclusion of the 2025 campaign.

