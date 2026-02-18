Utah dishes out offer to 3-star running back from California

Utah recently joined several Division I programs in the race for Malachi McFarland, whose recruitment has blown up recently as many consider the class of 2027 prospect to be one of the top running backs from California.

The Damien High School standout was coming off a trip to Oregon to check out the Ducks' junior day in Eugene and had just locked in an official visit with Cal when he shared via social media Tuesday that he'd received an offer from the Utes.

McFarland, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports , had already drawn interest from San Diego State, Boise State, UNLV and Colorado State by the time Utah officially got involved in his recruitment. Oregon was the first power conference school to dish out an offer, which was followed by Dan Lanning paying McFarland a home visit in late January.

The Utes will undoubtedly have to compete with the Ducks and Golden Bears for McFarland's signature over the coming months. He's scheduled to visit Cal in June and could make another trip out to Eugene at some point before he makes his final decision.

The heightened interest in McFarland comes a few months after the soon-to-be senior's productive junior year, in which he recorded over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns for the Spartans. He earned first-team all-league honors and was graded as a three-star recruit by 247Sports as a result.

McFarland also checks in as 247Sports' No. 5-ranked running back in California (No. 70 nationally) and the No. 93 overall player in the state.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Utah! @CoachAtuaia #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/tWNnrvma2j — Malachi McFarland (@_Malachi14) February 18, 2026

Utah's 2027 recruiting class

Three-star wide receiver prospect Kingston Parks remains Utah's only commit in its 2027 recruiting class.

Parks, the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks, verbally committed to the Utes in late November over competing offers from Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State. Kingston has recently been ranked by 247Sports as the No. 116 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Whether Parks follows through on his verbal commitment and signs with the Utes during the early signing period next winter remains to be seen. Kyle Whittingham was the reason he was drawn to the Utes in the first place, Parks told On3 in January, and with Utah's former coach and most of Utah's assistants from last season with him in Michigan, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Wolverines joined the mix at some point.

