Utah's Dallen Bentley nominated for esteemed college football award

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝑺𝒆𝒎𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒔𝒕



Bentley is 1 of 8 semifinalists for the John Mackey Award. This award is presented annually to the best Tight End in college football. #GoUtes | @dallenbentley pic.twitter.com/7tD8nlWkzF