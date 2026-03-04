Utah football locks in visit with 3-star recruit from Texas

The list of visitors set to check out the Utah football program in the coming months grew Tuesday, as Braieden Graves, a recruit in the class of 2027, revealed his official visit date with the Utes via social media.

Graves, a standout talent from Bridgeland High School (Texas), announced through his X account on Tuesday that he'll be in Salt Lake City from June 19-21, during which he and several other high school prospects will visit with the Utes coaching staff.

Graves, who received an offer from Utah around this time a year ago, has evidently stayed in touch with Morgan Scalley and company through the program's recent regime change. Of course, several other schools joined the mix after the Utes entered the picture, as Graves' recruiting profile continued to develop with another impressive season at Bridgeland.

While some recruiting services list Graves as a safety, he's proven to be versatile enough to line up at a handful of different positions. This past season, he spent time at strong safety, free safety and linebacker, and recorded 97 total tackles, seven sacks, eight pass break-ups and one forced fumble for the Bears.

Graves' productivity and skillset helped him earn a three-star grade from 247Sports, which also tabbed him as the No. 67 safety nationally and No. 96 player from the state of Texas in the 2027 class, as well as garner interest from several Division I schools, with offers coming in from Pitt, Kansas State, TCU, Iowa State, Wake Forest and UCLA since the start of October.

Additionally, Graves holds offers from Kansas, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and SMU, among others. His visit tour over the next few months includes stops at SMU (May 1-3), Houston (June 4-6) and Kansas (June 12-14).

In addition to Graves, Utah will also host three-star cornerback recruit Dylin Bruce, three-star edge rusher Jag Ioane and numerous other recruits on visits during the third weekend in June.

Utah's 2027 recruiting class

Three-star wide receiver prospect and The Oakridge School (Texas) product, Kingston Parks , is the only 2027 recruit to commit to Utah at this point. Parks, the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks, verbally committed to the Utes in late November over competing offers from Arizona, Middle Tennessee, North Texas and Sacramento State.