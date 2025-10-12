Utah sets up ranked matchup vs. BYU after earning spot in AP Top 25 poll
The next installment of the Holy War rivalry will also be a top-25 matchup between a pair of Big 12 contenders.
Utah and BYU will head into next Saturday's contest as members of the Associated Press Top 25 poll after both came away victorious in Week 6, setting up a pivotal matchup in Provo, Utah, that'll feature more than just bragging rights at stake.
Following their dominant win over Arizona State, the Utes earned a spot as the No. 23-ranked team in the country in the latest edition of the media poll that was released Sunday afternoon.
The Cougars, meanwhile, ascended three spots to No. 15 following their come-from-behind win on the road over Arizona, in which they overcame a double-digit deficit for a 33-27 double-overtime win in Tucson, Arizona.
Utah's Week 7 contest didn't include nearly as much drama, as the Utes pummeled the Sun Devils in the trenches to pull away for a 42-10 victory at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Devon Dampier had 120 of his team's 276 rushing yards, gashing the Big 12's No. 2 run defense all night, while Utah's defense sacked backup quarterback Jeff Sims five times to hold Arizona State to just 259 total yards of offense.
The Sun Devils, who didn't have Sam Leavitt for that 32-point loss, dropped out of the poll after checking in at No. 21 last week. Iowa State, previously ranked No. 23, also fell out of the top 25 after its 24-17 setback to Colorado.
Texas Tech led the Big 12 pack as the No. 7-ranked team in the land. The Red Raiders improved to 6-0 over the weekend with a 42-17 triumph over Kansas.
The matchup at LaVell Edwards Stadium between Utah and BYU is set to be the only ranked matchup in the Big 12 on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. local time on Fox.
"Should be a great matchup," Whittingham said of the BYU game. "I would say it's shaping up to be the biggest event in the state of Utah, sporting event [wise], like it is most years."
Here's the rest of the AP Top 25 poll.
AP Top 25 poll (post-Week 7)
- Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) [50 first-place votes]
- Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC) [13]
- Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) [3]
- Texas A&M (6-0, 3-0 SEC)
- Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC)
- Alabama (5-1, 3-0 SEC)
- Texas Tech (6-0, 3-0 Big 12)
- Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)
- Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC)
- LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC)
- Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC)
- Georgia Tech (6-0, 3-0 ACC)
- Notre Dame (4-2)
- Oklahoma (5-1, 1-1 SEC)
- BYU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12)
- Missouri (5-1, 1-1 SEC)
- Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1 SEC)
- Virginia (5-1, 3-0 ACC)
- South Florida (5-1, 2-0 AAC)
- USC (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten)
- Texas (4-2, 1-1 SEC)
- Memphis (6-0, 2-0 AAC)
- Utah (5-1, 2-1 Big 12)
- Cincinnati (5-1, 3-0 Big 12)
- Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten)
Dropped out
Florida State (No. 25), Iowa State (No. 22), Arizona State (No. 21), Illinois (No. 17), Michigan (No. 15)
New to the poll
No. 20 USC, No. 21 Texas, No. 23 Utah, No. 24 Cincinnati, No. 25 Nebraska
Biggest riser
No. 19 South Florida (+5)
Others receiving votes
Illinois 113, Michigan 73, Washington 36, UNLV 30, Navy 11, Mississippi St. 8, Tulane 2, San Diego St. 2.