Utah's Spencer Fano earns Walter Camp preseason All-America honors
Utah's Spencer Fano will enter next season as one of the most accomplished and decorated right tackles in the country.
Already dubbed the top returning offensive lineman in college football after earning All-America honors at the end of 2024-25, Fano added another prestigious award in the lead-up to the 2025-26 campaign: a spot on the Walter Camp preseason All-America first team.
The 6-foot-6 Fano is coming off an impressive sophomore season, in which he led all Football Bowl Subdivision tackles with a 93.6 run-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus, and had the second-highest "wins above average" rating in the country, per PFF's database. Fano took home All-America honors from PFF and the Associated Press at the end of the 2024-25 campaign, in addition to landing on the All-Big 12 first team.
Fano also took home Walter Camp All-America second team honors as a sophomore. Boise State's Kage Casey was the only other offensive lineman to go from the second team in 2024-25 to preseason first team honors going into 2025-26.
Fano boasted the second-highest "wins above average" metric in the sport last season, behind only former Texas tackle and New Orleans Saints rookie Kelvin Banks Jr. Fano's aggressiveness in the run game, combined with his ability to protect the passer, made him PFF's "easy choice" as the No. 1 returning offensive lineman for next season.
Fano has played 25 games in a Utes uniform, including 24 starts. A former four-star recruit, he was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 12 offensive tackle in the country and No. 2 player in the state of Utah's class of 2023.