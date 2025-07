Utah's Spencer Fano earns Walter Camp preseason All-America honors

The season is just around the corner, and all eyes will be on @FanoSpencer‼️



He has been named to the @WalterCampFF 𝐠𝐒𝐫𝐬𝐭 π“πžπšπ¦ 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐀π₯π₯-π€π¦πžπ«π’πœπšπ§ π“πžπšπ¦.



πŸ“° https://t.co/ZBqszn5hlo#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/swkrfpT1AH