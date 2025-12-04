Utah's Spencer Fano named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year

There's a legitimate chance Utah right tackle Spencer Fano is honored as the nation's best offensive lineman before the Utes head off for their impending bowl game later this month.

For now, the projected first round NFL draft pick has a couple of conference awards to add to his mantle.

Fano was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year as the league announced all of its yearly awards on Thursday.

Fano also earned All-Big 12 first team honors for the second straight season, as he joined Utes left tackle Caleb Lomu and defensive end John Henry Daley on the 2025 first team.

In all, eight Utah players were spread among the all-conference first, second and third teams, with another nine tabbed as honorable mentions. Fano's quarterback, Devon Dampier, took home the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year award while placing on the All-Big 12 third team alongside sophomore running back Wayshawn Parker and senior tight end Dallen Bentley.

Fano's brother, Logan, and Utah defensive back Smith Snowden received second team honors.

Fano, a preseason All-American and the No. 1 tackle prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft according to ESPN, lived up to the high expectations his coach and outsiders had for him heading into his junior season, as the Spanish Fork, Utah, native didn't allow one sack and gave up only five pressures across 332 pass blocking opportunities in 11 games, per Pro Football Focus.

In the run game, Fano helped the Utah offense pave the way to the second-most rushing yards in a single season in school history, racking up 3,237 yards on the ground while scoring 37 rushing TDs. The Utes ranked No. 2 in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 269.8 rushing yards per game, which trailed only Navy at 298.4 per game.

"The offensive line is really the driving impetus behind that," said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said regarding his team's potent ground game prior to the Utes' 31-21 win over Kansas in their regular season finale. "I mean, we got a really good, athletic quarterback that runs the ball well, Wayshawn Parker's coming into his own. But without an offensive line that can do the things that our guys have done all year, that stuff doesn't happen."

Whittingham set the bar for Utah's front line high in the offseason, when he proclaimed it should be the best offensive line the Utes have had during his time in Salt Lake City. Given Utah's consistent success moving the ball in the run game, Whittingham couldn't help but admit Fano and company exceeded what he thought was possible going into the 2025-26 campaign.

Anchoring one of the best offensive lines in college football this season certainly helped Fano get tabbed as a finalist for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's best college interior lineman on offense or defense, prior to the Jayhawks game.

The recipient of the Outland Trophy will be announced on Dec. 12 during the Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN. Utah will find out what bowl game it gets invited to on Dec. 5 after the College Football Playoff bracket is revealed on ESPN.

