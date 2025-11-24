What Utah's Kyle Whittingham said ahead of regular season finale vs. Kansas
Coming off a crazy comeback win over Kansas State, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham is ready to look ahead to his team's regular season finale against Kansas.
The Utes (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) kept their postseason aspirations alive with a 12-point fourth quarter rally to knock off the Wildcats, 51-47, in Week 13, but they'll still need some outside help if they're to punch their ticket to Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 6.
First, though, Utah would need to handle its business in Lawrence, Kansas, against a Jayhawks squad (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) looking to become bowl eligible for the third time in a four-season span under head coach Lance Leipold.
Whittingham also discussed potential retirement, injuries and much more ahead of Black Friday showdown (Friday 10 a.m. MT, ESPN).
On potential retirement
"That's an after the season thing, when it's over, all said and done and whatever happens to us in the postseason, whichever situation we find ourselves in; as soon as everything's culminated, and you have a few days, and maybe even a week or two, to sit back and and evaluate and see where you're at and go from there."
On John Henry Daley's injury and health status of other Utah players
All-American tackle Spencer Fano and leading receiver Ryan Davis were among the banged up Utah players following the Kansas State game
"John Henry Daley is long term. Unfortunately, it's a season-ending injury, and I feel bad for him. He was only 15 snaps in, and he had like, four or five impact plays, and so just tough to see that happened to John Henry. It's why I say it all the time: the worst part of college football is the injuries and seeing these guys go down."
"The other guys — wait and see. You will find out tomorrow [when the initial availability report for the Kansas game is released]."
On the turnaround from last season's 5-7 campaign
"Again, credit the seniors for not having a hangover after the season. I guess you could say, not only do you have hangover after certain games; you can have a little bit of hangover after a season, and they would have none of that. We started off the offseason on a very positive note, way back in January, and again, due to their great leadership and they're instrumental in getting things turned around, that's the real bottom line to the success this season really is hinged upon."
On potentially breaking the program's single-season rushing record against Kansas
Sitting at 3,076 rushing yards on the season, Utah needs 188 more to break the program's single-season record set in 1984.
"Well, for me, personally, I love the physicality of the game, and there's nothing more that demonstrates physicality than running the football and defending the run."
"The offensive line is really the driving impetus behind that. I mean, we got a really good, athletic quarterback that runs the ball well; got Wayshawn Parker's coming into his own. But without an offensive line that can do the things that our guys have done all year, that stuff doesn't happen. So that's a real credit to them and [offensive line coach] Jim Harding, the job he's done with those guys."
"[Offensive coordinator] Jason [Beck] has really been a huge positive force. And then the influx of the transfer portal guys have helped boost us as well. But again, it all starts with a solid offensive line."
On the volatility of the transfer portal
"Well, it's a radical departure from how it used to be. You used to know what 90-plus percent of your roster is going to be from year to year as guys go in and out, but now there's so much change, and you better be on top of your game. You better have a good list of portal guys already put together before the season ends to see, 'Hey, if this guy hits the portal, we're definitely going to be interested and keep an eye out for that.'"
"You just have to embrace the change because you can't do anything about it. Don't worry about what you can't control. So, the portal is here to stay, in my opinion, and so you better embrace it and navigate it and use it to your advantage. And I think we've done a pretty good job. I really feel like our net portal results are way in the positive column as far as who we lost and who we've gained."