Utah TE Dalton Kincaid Receives Clearance For Immediate Eligibility

Dalton Kincaid will be playing this fall.

Confirmed by Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, the transfer tight from the University of San Diego has been ruled eligible for the upcoming season by the NCAA.

“That was a huge positive. I believe it was Wednesday afternoon that we found out the NCAA has granted him eligibility,” Whittingham said. “That was big because he’s a fine player and is going to be in our plans right away.”

Whittingham wasn't joking when he said Kincaid's addition was huge as he brings an immediate redzone threat to the Utes. Listed at 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, Kincaid amassed 68 receptions for 1,209 yards and 19 touchdowns during his two years at San Diego.

Utah has arguably the best collection of tight ends in the nation with the addition of Kincaid. He will be paired with Brant Kuithe, a returning all-Pac-12 nominee who should be in consideration for All-American status this season. Then there'a Cole Fotheringham, a tremendous blocker who has really expanded his game to become more of a passing threat.

“We feel we’ve got a great stable of tight ends and we’re going to maximize what each of them brings,” Whittingham said. “Andy (Ludwig, Offensive Coordinator) will do a great job managing that and already has, as far as personnel groups and making sure we get the playmakers on the field and get the ball to the right guys. There’ll be enough balls to go around for all involved.”

Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (red), tries to avoid a tackle during a recent fall camp practice Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Early on in his athletic career, Kincaid was a basketball player who used his size and athleticism to be successful around the rim. But once he focused his attention on football, Kincaid immediately began to thrive in the gridiron as an athletic specimen who makes his success in the redzone.

According to Whittingham, Kincaid has drawn raves in fall camp for his performance. He's quickly picking up the offensive scheme and is becoming more and more comfortable on the field, which has allowed him to play faster and become a legitimate playmaker.

