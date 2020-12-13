Utah To Host Washington State On Saturday In Week 7 Finale

Announced by the Pac-12 conference on Sunday morning, Utah will have a chance to earn its third consecutive win when it hosts Washington State on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 11:30 a.m. MT

Coming off its biggest victory of the season, Utah will have a chance to keep the momentum when it returns to Rice-Eccles Stadium this weekend.

Announced by the Pac-12 conference on Sunday morning, the Utes will host Washington State (1-2) on Saturday, Dec. 19. Kickoff if set for 11:30 a.m. MT and will air on FS1.

It's another great opportunity for the Utes, who will be looking for their third consecutive victory after starting the season 0-2. Losses to No. 15 USC and Washington were followed by wins over Oregon State and No. 21 Colorado as the young Utes squad is beginning to develop its identity and play with more confidence.

In Saturday's 38-21 triumph over Colorado, freshman running back Ty Jordan ran for 147 yards and two scores, upping his season average to 110.8 yards per game, tops in the nation among freshmen.

Quarterback Jake Bentley had his best game as a Ute, showing poise and confidence in the pocket by throwing for 240 yards and two scores. Six different players caught at least two passes, led by Britain Covey's career-high nine catches and 76 yards.

The defense that entered the season young, inexperienced and full of question marks has thrived thus far. They held the nation's No. 2 rusher Jarek Broussard, who was coming off a 301-yard performance the week prior, to just 80 yards.

Dec 12, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Tyrone Young-Smith (3) celebrates as he runs off the field after the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sportsffd

Meanwhile, Washington State will enter Saturday after having this past weekend's game with Cal canceled. It was an unfortunate change of events as the Cougars had already begun warming up on the field when news came down that a Golden Bears had a player test positive, putting them below the scholarship minimum.

In other events, Washington will meet USC at the Coliseum in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday, Dec. 18. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX.

Both Oregon and Colorado are set to meet at the Coliseum as well, but on Saturday night. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. MT on FS1. The reason for the site change is that both teams will be in So Cal in the unfortunate event that either the Huskies or Trojans won't be able to compete, which would then open up the door for the Ducks of Buffaloes to take their spot.

