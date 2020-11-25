SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah To Travel North And Face Washington On Saturday Night

Ryan Kostecka

In the ever-changing landscape that is the Pac-12 football conference, no game or opponent is guaranteed on a weekly basis.

Through three weeks, the Pac-12 has played just over two-thirds of its scheduled game. It's also had to reschedule games at a very late date, pitting UCLA and Cal against each other in week two after both Utah and Arizona State were unable to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Week four is shaping up to be no different. 

After a hectic day of breaking news in which Utah's game with Arizona State was canceled for this weekend, Ute fans finally went to sleep peacefully knowing who their opponent was on Saturday.

Just hours after that game was canceled, the Pac-12 announced that Utah would be facing Washington in Seattle. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT, making for another late night in Salt Lake City.

“The Pac-12 announced today that Utah will now play at Washington on Saturday, November 28 at 8:30 p.m. MST,” the Pac-12 statement read. “The scheduling of this game is consistent with the Conference’s commitment to provide opportunities for student-athletes through maximum scheduling flexibility while still prioritizing health and safety. The announcement follows the cancellations of each of the Utah at Arizona State game and the Washington at Washington State game.”

Washington was available because it recently had its Apple Cup rivalry game against Washington State canceled. The Cougars have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within their program and were unable to field the minimum number of scholarship players available.

Last year, Utah came from behind to score 21 straight points in the second half and stun Washington 33-28 in Seattle. 

It wasn't all good news on Tuesday as head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that starting quarterback Cam Rising was going to miss the rest of the season with a serious shoulder injury that will require surgery in the near future. That means that Jake Bentley, a grad transfer from South Carolina, will take over as the starter the rest of the way.

Nov 21, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Jake Bentley (8) is tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Hunter Echols (31) while running up the field during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. USC Trojans won 33-17.
Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

“Biggest loss is Cam Rising, it looks like he is done for the season at least that’s what has been indicated to me barring a miracle. ... He’s not going to be back with us,” Whittingham said Tuesday morning. "So we move forward and Jake Bentley is our guy and we’ll just continue to get ready and and go through the season. We can build the offense around Jake now and his skill set away we go. ... We feel very fortunate that he’s with us, and we expect him to get the job done.”

Buckle up Ute fans, it's going to be an exciting weekend. So sit back, put your feet up, make that turkey sandwich and enjoy the game.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah vs. Arizona State Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

The Pac-12 conference announced on Tuesday evening that the Utah-Arizona State game has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has completely ravaged the Sun Devils program

Ryan Kostecka

Jake Bentley 'The Guy' Moving Forward For Utah Football

With Cameron Rising out for the season with an injury, Utah quarterback Jake Bentley saw action early against USC. Moving forward, he will be 'the guy' now according to head coach Kyle Whittingham

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Adds First Commitment Of 2022 Class With QB JP Zamora

Utah's good luck on the recruiting trail of late has continued with the 2022 class as three-star quarterback JP Zamora out of Chiawana High School in Pasco, WA is its first commit of the 2022 class

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football To Kickoff With Arizona State On Sunday

The Utes have a schedule change for its next opponent as the Pac-12 conference announced that the Utah-Arizona State game will kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 29. Game time and broadcast is TBD

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Head Coach Larry Krystkowiak And Multiple Players Test Positive For COVID-19

After news broke on Monday that Utah was canceling its season opener against New Orleans on Friday, head coach Larry Krystkowiak confirmed that he and multiple players have tested positive for COVID-19

Ryan Kostecka

Utah MBB Cancels Season Opener; Will Begin on Dec. 3 vs. Washington

Utah men's basketball has canceled Friday's season opener against the University of New Orleans due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The Utes will begin their season on Dec. 3 against Washington

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Left With More Questions Than Answers Following Disappointing Loss

Following an underwhelming performance in its 33-17 season-opening loss to No. 19 USC late Saturday night, Utah left Rice-Eccles Stadium with more questions than answers — and that's not ideal

Ryan Kostecka

What's Next For Utah And Saturday's Showdown With Arizona State?

As of Sunday morning, Utah is set to face off with Arizona State down in Tempe, Arizona this Saturday. But the Sun Devils COVID-19 outbreak has put that game in jeopardy — So what could be next?

Ryan Kostecka

Watch Utah Postgame Interviews Following Loss To USC

Following Utah's 33-17 season-opening loss to visiting USC on Saturday, quarterback Jake Bentley, linebackers Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell and head coach Kyle Whittingham all spoke postgame

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Loses Season Opener 33-17 To USC In Dismal Performance

Despite an exciting first half, Utah's offense failed to live up to expectations as five turnovers proved to be to much too overcome in the Utes' season-opening loss to USC late Saturday night

Ryan Kostecka