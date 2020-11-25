Utah To Travel North And Face Washington On Saturday Night

In the ever-changing landscape that is the Pac-12 football conference, no game or opponent is guaranteed on a weekly basis.

Through three weeks, the Pac-12 has played just over two-thirds of its scheduled game. It's also had to reschedule games at a very late date, pitting UCLA and Cal against each other in week two after both Utah and Arizona State were unable to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Week four is shaping up to be no different.

After a hectic day of breaking news in which Utah's game with Arizona State was canceled for this weekend, Ute fans finally went to sleep peacefully knowing who their opponent was on Saturday.

Just hours after that game was canceled, the Pac-12 announced that Utah would be facing Washington in Seattle. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. MT, making for another late night in Salt Lake City.

“The Pac-12 announced today that Utah will now play at Washington on Saturday, November 28 at 8:30 p.m. MST,” the Pac-12 statement read. “The scheduling of this game is consistent with the Conference’s commitment to provide opportunities for student-athletes through maximum scheduling flexibility while still prioritizing health and safety. The announcement follows the cancellations of each of the Utah at Arizona State game and the Washington at Washington State game.”

Washington was available because it recently had its Apple Cup rivalry game against Washington State canceled. The Cougars have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within their program and were unable to field the minimum number of scholarship players available.

Last year, Utah came from behind to score 21 straight points in the second half and stun Washington 33-28 in Seattle.

It wasn't all good news on Tuesday as head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that starting quarterback Cam Rising was going to miss the rest of the season with a serious shoulder injury that will require surgery in the near future. That means that Jake Bentley, a grad transfer from South Carolina, will take over as the starter the rest of the way.

“Biggest loss is Cam Rising, it looks like he is done for the season at least that’s what has been indicated to me barring a miracle. ... He’s not going to be back with us,” Whittingham said Tuesday morning. "So we move forward and Jake Bentley is our guy and we’ll just continue to get ready and and go through the season. We can build the offense around Jake now and his skill set away we go. ... We feel very fortunate that he’s with us, and we expect him to get the job done.”

Buckle up Ute fans, it's going to be an exciting weekend. So sit back, put your feet up, make that turkey sandwich and enjoy the game.

