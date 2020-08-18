Utah Utes 2021 commit Ricky Parks deemed "Best Offensive Fit" by SI

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

But according to a recent Sports Illustrated article, Costelli isn't the most ideal fit for Utah. That honor belongs to running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida.

Parks committed to the Utes on June 28, becoming Utah's first skill player of 2021 class and giving Costelli a phenomenal backfield mate. It was in late July that Parks was named an SI All-American nominee.

If fans want a running back who looks like former stars Zack Moss, Joe Williams and Devontae Booker, they won't have to look much further than Parks. Interestingly enough, Moss also hailed from Florida and Utah fans know exactly how successful his career turned out.

"A late June pledge to the Utes, this productive Florida back will head to Kyle Whittingham's program physically ready to compete for carries at 5-foot-10, 200 pounds on a compact, well-proportioned frame. Utah's all-time rushing leader Zack Moss, also from the Sunshine State, entered the program with a strikingly similar frame before carving out a four-year bell cow role for the Pac-12 program known most for establishing the run (74 more attempts than any other program in 2019 and only program to average 200-plus yards on the ground). Like Moss, Parks is a low center of gravity prospect who is at home in between the tackles with great vision, patience and footwork while willing to deliver punishment on contact. The similarities and fit make just as much sense in the passing game, where each is plenty comfortable not only protecting the passer as a blocker, but making defenders miss in space more than their classic running back frames would suggest. The two are even similar in the overall mentality and speed department."

Parks, who is close to gaining that 4th star on 247sports, gained steam on the recruiting trail after picking up an offer from Florida State in January — but most pundits had him leaning towards Iowa. However, he was high on Utah as well as those schools appeared to be his top-two choices.

Parks ultimately chose Utah over Iowa, West Virginia, Florida State and Pittsburgh.

Here's a complete breakdown by Garcia regarding what Parks can do at the next level...

Prospect: Ricky Parks

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Mature build with well-proportioned, muscular upper and lower half. Not much room to add mass at the next level.

Athleticism: Good straight-line runner with acceleration through the hole. Strong footwork, especially laterally while navigating second and third levels. Good balance and body control with a comfort in the passing game. 100 and 200-meter sprinter in track and field with varsity success.

Instincts: Runs with the low center of gravity and lower-body power to wear down a defense. Comfortable playing behind his pads and certainly through contact. Combines patience and vision to set up blocks and open up cutback lanes as necessary. Combative runner in the open field with a strong off-hand game.

Polish: Mature back with a no-nonsense approach in pressing line of scrimmage. Subtle elusiveness in the wash or out in space with the ability to accelerate through contact. Excellent blocker with the ability to aid passing game as a pass catcher on occasion, too. Could prove more technical in the ball security department, securing possession on the correct arm and limiting chest exposure.

Bottom Line: Parks is an old school back with workhorse qualities in an age where it has become the minority. He is decisive with strong acceleration and cut-back ability in pressing the line. He won’t break off the home run but will gash defenses in chunks and create business decisions when working the secondary. There won’t be much a physical adjustment to him doing similar in college.

