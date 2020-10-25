SI.com
Utah Utes 2021 Prospect Cole Bishop Is An SI All-American Nominee

Ryan Kostecka

It may be the month of October, and the COVID-19 pandemic may be seriously hindering recruiting for most of the college football programs throughout the country. But for the University of Utah, head coach Kyle Whittingham and co. are off to a stellar start in recruiting compared to where they usually are this time of year.

Utah currently has the Pac-12's eighth-ranked recruiting class, receiving a boost when three-star tight end Isaac Vaha committed to the program two weeks ago.

Headlining Utah's 2021 recruiting class is quarterback Peter Costelli, one of the top-ranked passers in the country according SI All American's John Garcia.

Joining Costelli is one of the premier running backs in the country in soon-to-be four-star running back Ricky Parks out of Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. The Utes the secured their first wide receiver commit of the 2021 class when Deamikkio Nathan, the playmaker out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced his commitment to the Utes on July 1.

All three players have been named SI All-American nominees.

But now with the offense starting to thrive, Utah must turn its attention to the other side of the ball. With three-star linebacker Trey Reynolds, another SI All-American nominee, already on board, the Utes are looking to add to its secondary — especially after losing out on three-star, in-state safety Jeffrey Bassa.

Enter Cole Bishop, a three-star safety out of Starrs Mill High School in Fayetteville, GA. The one-time commit to Duke recently announced his de-commitment and is opening up his recruiting again.

After offering him a scholarship this past spring, Utah is in the mix.

Cole Bishop — Starr's Mill High School, Fayetteville, GA

Here's a complete breakdown by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia regarding what Bishop can do at the next level...

Prospect: LB Cole Bishop
Projected Position: Linebacker/Safety
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-feet-3, 200-pounds
School: Fayetteville (Ga.) Starr’s Mill
Committed: De-commit from Duke

Frame: Lean lower body. Similar upper body. Could weigh 225-pounds.

Athleticism: Shifts his weight to change direction quite well. Bishop’s initial first step is very good. Great hands. Bends well. Good open-field speed. Solid power but needs to bulk up for his future position as a college linebacker.

Instincts: Just finds the football; Bishop is the player that’s on the bottom of the pile with the football. Jukes blockers to get past them without contact. Takes away the outside edge and forces plays inside.

Polish: Bishop shifts from a backpedal to moving forward with ease. Quick change of direction skills that Bishop transitions to hitting power. Bishop's ability to funnel running plays towards the inside and his teammates is textbook.

Bottom Line: Bishop will make a smooth transition to a college linebacker. Long frame. Takes good angles. Very quick and smooth when backpedaling, plus he can shift his weight forward again quickly. Will be a 225-pound linebacker that can cover in space.

