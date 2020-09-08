Utah Utes 2021 prospect Jeffrey Bassa dropping "big news" Tuesday night

Tuesday night could be huge for the Utah football program.

The state's No. 1 prospect in 4-star offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia is set to announce his college decision at 7:30 p.m. MST.

But an hour before that, the No. 1 athlete in the state in 3-star prospect Jeffrey Bassa is set to announce his college decision.

Two months ago, Bassa released his top-6 — which featured Utah, Oregon, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Oklahoma State.

Bassa is one of the top prospects on the board, not only because his potential is through the roof, but because the Utes must get better at keeping the top in-state prospects in the state.

Utah appears to be in good position to land Bassa considering he's been on Utah's campus multiple times. But Oklahoma State and Oregon have both been pushing hard for Bassa's talented skillset.

JEFFREY BASSA

*3-star, Athlete

*6-foot-1, 198-pounds

*Kearns High School — Salt Lake City, UT

Bassa is one of Utah's top priorities, and for good reason. He's the top-ranked athlete in the state and has as much potential as anybody to succeed at the next level.

While he's listed as an athlete, I think he's best suited as a hybrid linebacker/safety at the next level. It's a position that's being utilized in the NFL right now like Tyrann Mathieu and Derwin James, or even former Clemson Tiger Isaiah Simmons.

He already pops off as somebody with good size and athleticism, particularly in a shortened area which would make him ideal for that hybrid role. He'll put on good weight in college and could become an absolute nightmare on defense as a swiss army knife, something that Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley would love to have.

Bassa is still slightly raw in terms of development, but it's also because he hasn't really had to designate a position as of yet. Once he does, I fully expect him to thrive and begin to tap into his potential.

Utah has stayed strong on his recruitment, and despite an initial push by Oklahoma State, the Utes are right there for Bassa's services. But what would hurt even worse is losing him to another Pac-12 school like Oregon or Arizona State.

