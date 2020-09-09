Utah Utes 2021 prospect Jeffrey Bassa trimmed his list to a final three

The bad news for Utah fans is that Jeffrey Bassa needs a little more time to decide where he's going to attend college.

The good news for Utes fans is that Utes is still firmly in the running for his services — after Bassa tweeted out his final three schools on Tuesday night.

Utah is joined by Pac-12 foe Oregon and Big 12 power Oklahoma State.

As of right now, there is no clear leader for his services. Each program brings something unique to Bassa's recruitment and is sure to make it a thrilling outcome whenever he does decide.

Utah probaby has the edge in the fact that it's a local school and can offer Bassa the opportunity to play in front of his family and friends. They've also had him on campus numerous times — more than the other two programs combined — and have recruited him the longest of anyone.

Bassa knows everything about the Utes football program and has a great relationship with the staff. He's also being heavily recruited by fellow Utah commits of the 2021 class, primarily by headliner Peter Costelli, a 4-star quarterback out of Mission Viejo High School in Southern California.

Oregon offers Bassa something unique that neither Utah or Oklahoma State can offer — and that's big-time games and prominence.

Right now, the Ducks have the edge recruiting wise over Utah and Oklahoma State, being ranked anywhere from third through seventh on all national recruiting websites. Also, Oregon is coming off a Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl win last season, and buoyed by back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes, is set for bigger things in the future.

Oklahoma State is by far the wildcard, the farthest from where Bassa is located right now.

But the Pokes have arguably recruited him harder than any of his final three programs, constantly showing him love via social media. Also, the fact that Oklahoma State is still in the running says something, beating out Arizona State, Baylor and Louisville for the final spot.

JEFFREY BASSA

*3-star, Athlete

*6-foot-1, 198-pounds

*Kearns High School — Salt Lake City, UT

Bassa is one of Utah's top priorities, and for good reason. He's the top-ranked athlete in the state and has as much potential as anybody to succeed at the next level.

While he's listed as an athlete, I think he's best suited as a hybrid linebacker/safety at the next level. It's a position that's being utilized in the NFL right now like Tyrann Mathieu and Derwin James, or even former Clemson Tiger Isaiah Simmons.

He already pops off as somebody with good size and athleticism, particularly in a shortened area which would make him ideal for that hybrid role. He'll put on good weight in college and could become an absolute nightmare on defense as a swiss army knife, something that Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley would love to have.

Bassa is still slightly raw in terms of development, but it's also because he hasn't really had to designate a position as of yet. Once he does, I fully expect him to thrive and begin to tap into his potential.

Utah has stayed strong on his recruitment, and despite an initial push by Oklahoma State, the Utes are right there for Bassa's services. But what would hurt even worse is losing him to another Pac-12 school like Oregon.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka