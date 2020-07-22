AllUtes
Utah Utes 2021 prospect Omarion Fa'amoe commits to Oregon State

Ryan Kostecka

Another one bites dust.

Despite a recent hot streak on the recruiting trail, Utah came up just short in landing coveted 3-star defensive end Omarion Fa'amoe. He announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will be suiting up for Oregon State in the fall of 2021.

The local product from West High School in downtown Salt Lake City chose the Beavers over Utah, LSU and Nebraska. It was an interesting group of offers Fa'amoe received as most of them came from blueblood programs, dictating how good he can be once he gets into a college program,.

Utah was high on Fa'amoe's list but he liked the idea of going west to Oregon State to "Build the Dam" and essentially building something on his own instead relying on what's comfortable and what he knew.

“I chose Oregon State because I wanted to make my mark outside of Utah,” Fa'amoe told the Oregonian. “I didn’t want to go to somewhere because of all the hype it had around its program.”

Fa'amoe is rated the No. 72 defensive end in the nation and No. 12 prospect from the state of Utah.

OMARION FA'AMOE
*3-star, Defensive End
*6-foot-2, 255-pounds
*West HS — Salt Lake City, UT

Fa'amoe might have the most interesting offer sheet for somebody from Utah.

Of the seven offers he has, three come from the Pac-12, one comes from reigning national champion LSU and two more come from blueblood programs Tennessee and Nebraska. 

All you have to do is look at him and realize why he's so sought after from some of the top notch programs. He already looks the past of a collegiate football player, but he also showcases the frame to put on good weight and make himself more athletic and explosive.

One thing that jumps out right away when you scout him is understanding that his motor never ends and he's shockingly nimble and athletic for his size. In one clip, he runs down Park City running back Dylan Bauer — who led Class 4A in rushing — to prevent a touchdown. That sort of effort will make up for a lot of deficiencies, something he doesn't have.

He's very strong and powerful as well, with a vicious rip through that leaves opposing tackles hurting. He does a good job of extending the line of scrimmage and playing through the blocks, almost never being contained against single coverage.

Fa'amoe will have to learn better technique and become more than a one-move sort of pass rusher. He has a tendency to play with his pad level too high or lose leverage too often, but they are issues that can be fixed with more experience and coaching.

The commitment of Fa'amoe to Oregon State now pushes the Beavers to Pac-12 No. 9 ranked class, swapping them with Utah, who now sits No. 10 in the conference.

