Utah Utes 2021 prospect Patrick Hisatake commits to Cal

Utah has been on such a hot streak when it comes to recruiting that they were bound to miss out on a prospect or two who had the Utes among their top schools.

The latest miss came on Sunday afternoon when Patrick Hisatake out of Westview High School in Portland, Oregon announced via Twitter that he will be playing for the University of California.

Hisatake, who is one of the top prospects in the state of Oregon, chose the Golden Bears over a multitude of top-tier programs that offered him a scholarship, including Michigan, Utah, Maryland, UCLA, Nebraska, Arizona State, Arizona and Kansas State.

According to the Cal Sports Illustrated website, the Golden Bears offered Histake a scholarship on April 9, and defensive line coach Andrew Browning and co-defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter were Cal’s primary recruiters for Hisatake.

PATRICK HISATAKE

*3-star, Outside Linebacker

*6-foot-4, 250-pounds

*Westview HS — Portland, Oregon

Hisatake is largely viewed as a game-changer at the next level based on his potential. Listed at 6-foot-4 and now weighing in at 250 pounds, Hisatake shows remarkable athleticism for a player of his size. He has multiple moves to rush the quarterback, but shows a lot of promise in his ability to drop back in coverage.

There are definite question marks regarding his physicality at the position as he often just uses his athleticism to overpower high school opponents. He's also beginning to fill out already and one would wonder how much his body will change once he gets into a college strength and conditioning program.

Will he stay at outside linebacker or does Cal view him as somebody who can put his hand in the ground and get after the quarterback? Only time will tell but for now, Utah must look back on missing out on another talented kid who possesses a lot of potential at the next level.

