AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Patrick Hisatake commits to Cal

Ryan Kostecka

Utah has been on such a hot streak when it comes to recruiting that they were bound to miss out on a prospect or two who had the Utes among their top schools.

The latest miss came on Sunday afternoon when Patrick Hisatake out of Westview High School in Portland, Oregon announced via Twitter that he will be playing for the University of California.

Hisatake, who is one of the top prospects in the state of Oregon, chose the Golden Bears over a multitude of top-tier programs that offered him a scholarship, including Michigan, Utah, Maryland, UCLA, Nebraska, Arizona State, Arizona and Kansas State.

According to the Cal Sports Illustrated website, the Golden Bears offered Histake a scholarship on April 9, and defensive line coach Andrew Browning and co-defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter were Cal’s primary recruiters for Hisatake.

PATRICK HISATAKE
*3-star, Outside Linebacker
*6-foot-4, 250-pounds
*Westview HS — Portland, Oregon

Hisatake is largely viewed as a game-changer at the next level based on his potential. Listed at 6-foot-4 and now weighing in at 250 pounds, Hisatake shows remarkable athleticism for a player of his size. He has multiple moves to rush the quarterback, but shows a lot of promise in his ability to drop back in coverage.

There are definite question marks regarding his physicality at the position as he often just uses his athleticism to overpower high school opponents. He's also beginning to fill out already and one would wonder how much his body will change once he gets into a college strength and conditioning program. 

Will he stay at outside linebacker or does Cal view him as somebody who can put his hand in the ground and get after the quarterback? Only time will tell but for now, Utah must look back on missing out on another talented kid who possesses a lot of potential at the next level.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

August 21 deadline for NCAA fall sports and national championships

Announced by the Board of Governors, an Aug. 21 deadline has been set for the three NCAA divisions to make final decisions on whether fall sports seasons and national championships will be held this year

Ryan Kostecka

Utah checks in at No. 25 in FOX Sports preseason poll

Despite losing nine starters on one of the nation's best defenses last season, FOX sports stills think highly of Utah's culture as it has the Utes ranked No. 25 in its preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Jason White is an SI All-American nominee

Although just a three-star prospect, Jason White out of Southern California is a 2021 recruit with a ton of upside. He's on high on Utah's list and could make an immediate impact on the offensive line

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 responds to #WeAreUnited movement

Following the announcement that hundreds of Pac-12 players are considering sitting out the upcoming season, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott responded with open arms for a dialogue

Ryan Kostecka

Utah football players stand with the #WeAreUnited movement

Announced on Sunday afternoon, Pac-12 players are starting the #WeAreUnited movement regarding health and safety, racial injustice and economic equality — and a handful of Utes stand with them

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Velltray Jefferson is an SI All-American nominee

After decommitting from USC in February, three-star prospect Velltray Jefferson has seen his recruitment pick up a ton over the previous five months and for good reason — he's blessed with lots of potential at the college level and beyond

Ryan Kostecka

What are Utah's biggest questions heading into the 2020 season?

Utah is coming off back-to-back Pac-12 south division titles — but if the Utes are to make it three in a row, there are some questions that need to be answered on both sides of the ball

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 players going on strike?!? It's a definite possibility

Multiple Pac-12 players spoke to Sports Illustrated about their decision to opt out of the upcoming season if their demands regarding health and safety, racial injustice and economic equity are not met

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Iverson Celestine is an SI All-American nominee

With Utah's strong history of churning out NFL-ready running backs, it comes as no surprise that Iverson Celestine, an SI All-American nominee, is high on the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 prospect Kingsley Suamataia to announce soon

In what could be one of the biggest recruiting wins in recent memory for Utah, one of the Utes' top prospects Kingsley Suamataia is set to announce his college decision in the coming weeks

Ryan Kostecka