Cal Picks Up 15th Commitment for 2021 - OLB Patrick Hisatake

Cal head coach Justin WilcoxPhoto by Kelley L. Cox - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Patrick Hisatake, an outside linebacker or defensive end from Westview High School in Portland, Oregon, announced via Instagram on Sunday that he has committed to Cal. He becomes the 15th player from the class of 2021 to commit to the Golden Bears.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Hisatake chose Cal over a number of schools that offered him a scholarship, including Michigan, Utah, Maryland, UCLA, Nebraska, Arizona State, Arizona and Kansas State.

Hisatake is rated as a three-star recruit, and 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 1,098th-best recruit in the entire class of 2021, the 71st-best outside linebacker and the No. 4 prospect from the state of Oregon.

Rivals.com lists Hisatake as an athlete, which means he could fill a number of roles at the college level. That recruiting service did not give Hisatake a ranking, but noted that he received 21 scholarship offers. Rivals lists Hisatake’s height and weight as 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

Cal offered Histake a scholarship on April 9, and defensive line coach Andrew Browning and co-defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter were Cal’s primary recruiters for Hisatake.

Hisatake attended Clackamas High School during the 2019 football season before transferring to Westview after the season when his family moved into the Beaverton School District.

Here is some video of Hisatake working on his pass rush:

Here is a video of some of his game highlights:

The Polynesian Bowl has announced that Hisatake has been selected to play in 2021 Polynesian Bowl, to be held in January 2021 in Honolulu.

The other 14 players who have committed to Cal include defensive end Myles Williams, offensive tackle Ryan Lange, tight end Jermaine Terry, wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, outside linebacker Moses Oladejo, quarterback Kai Millner, wide receiver Mavin Anderson, offensive tackle Bastian Swinney, cornerback Kaleb Higgins, defensive end Akili Calhoun, safety Hunter Barth, offensive tackle Will Reed, offensive tackle Dylan Jemtegaard and safety Fatuvalu Iosefa.

