Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Ceyair Wright Highlights

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until August 31, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc.

Any chance that Utah coaches have to be in contact with recruits, they must take full advantage of it for the upcoming 2021 class as it currently sits No. 10 in the Pac-12 with seven commits: Peter Costelli (4*, QB), Ricky Parks (3*, RB), Deamikkio Nathan (3*, WR), Kolinu'u Faaiu (3*, OL), Trey Reynolds (3*, LB), Viliami Pouha (3*, DE) and Tevita Fotu (JC, DL). Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

CEYAIR WRIGHT

*4-star, DB

*6-foot-1, 175 pounds

*Loyola High School — Los Angeles, California

Utah is making a strong push for one of the top defensive backs in the nation, hoping that their recent run of success — having all four starting defensive backs sign NFL contracts this past season —will help lure some of the top prospects in the nation.

Wright is just that, checking in as a consensus top-10 cornerback in the nation and top-100 prospect.

When watching his tape, he just oozes potential and his speed, athleticism and size really stand out. He comes from a track background where he ran a 10.84 100-meter and was part of the state champion 4x400-meter relay team as a junior last season — all all of that speed translates to the field. He also shows very good quickness as well, a combination that is beloved by college coaches.

He's built for press coverage with his long arms and quick-twitch hip movement, and does a phenomenal job of tracking the ball in the air, which comes from his background as playing receiver as well. He rarely uses false steps when breaking on a ball, and often quick enough to bait a quarterback into throwing to the sideline where he has a chance to make a play.

If anything, he's a little wiry at this point and will need to fill out and add muscle while maintaining his speed and athleticism, which shouldn't be a problem. His frame will allow him to add the weight, and once he gets into a collegiate strength and conditioning program, he should see the results immediately.

Putting on the weight and strength will allow him to be more physical at the point of attack, and in the run game. Once that happens, Wright should be an instant contributor and somebody who shines in college and possibly develops into a future NFL draft pick.

The Utes did add two cornerbacks and three safeties in last seasons recruiting class, headlined by 4* prospects Clark Phillips and Nate Ritchie. But with the Utes needing to replace four starters this upcoming season, Wright could come in and play immediately in 2021.

