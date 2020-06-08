Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Isaia Glass Highlights

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until June 30, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc.

Any chance that Utah coaches have to be in contact with recruits, they must take full advantage of it for the upcoming 2021 class as only Peter Costelli (4*, QB), Trey Reynolds (3*, LB), Kolinu'u Faaiu (3*, OL) and Tevita Fotu (JC, DL) are the only commits thus far. Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

ISAIA GLASS

*3-star, Athlete

*6-foot-5, 245-pounds

*Queen Creek High School — Queen Creek, Arizona

Glass fits the mold of Utah prospect as he's big physically — and big on upside.

While listed at only 245-pounds, Glass has the frame that could easily allow him to play at over 300 pounds while still maintaining some of athletic traits that make him the player he is today.

Glass plays with a nasty streak and has a natural ability to deal with athletic defensive ends, which should come in handy the older he gets. He also excels at getting to the next level where he showcases the athleticism to get in front of linebackers and defensive backs.

He shows good bend in his hips and knees, but that could potentially change if he doesn't add weight the correct way. He also needs to refine his technique a lot, and learn how to better diagnose different defenses, coverages and pass protections.

One thing Utah does have going for it is that Glass' high school teammate Trey Reynolds, a three-star linebacker, just announced his commitment to the Utes.

Senior Bamidele Olaseni and sophomore Simi Moala are expected to be the starters at the tackle positions entering the 2020 season. Moala is already established after starting most of last season at right tackle, so expect him to hold on to that spot until he leaves in three years.

Olaseni has the frame of what Cole could have, checking in at 6’7'', 332-pounds, but he has struggled in past season and will most likely get the first chance at the start role. A darkhorse candidate is Keaton Bills has shown a lot of potential, but he lacks experience so gaining some this year will be vital for him going forward.

Glass is without a doubt a project but could become one the really pays off in the end.