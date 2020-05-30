Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Jeffrey Bassa Highlights

With the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period all the way until June 30, now is an extremely important to continue to connect with recruits via phone, text, facetime, etc.

Any chance that Utah coaches have to be in contact with recruits, they must take full advantage of it for the upcoming 2021 class as only Peter Costelli (4*, QB), Trey Reynolds (3*, LB) and Tevita Fotu (JC, DL) are the only commits thus far. Creating relationships with the prospects and setting up on-campus visits for when the dead period ends will be vital if head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff want to build on the success of the program's greatest recruiting class when the Utes finished with the No. 29 class in the country last year.

"We feel really good about this class," Whittingham said after the singing of the 2020 class. "Our net has been cast fairly wide now and we have guys from all over the country. More than anything though, we are now able to stand toe-to-toe and win some of these battles with high profile schools. If you look at our recruits and their offers, we are beating some really good schools - schools we couldn't even be in the conversation with six or seven years ago."

Now we are going to look at some of Utah's top targets in the 2021 class...

JEFFREY BASSA

*3-star, Athlete

*6-foot-1, 198-pounds

*Kearns High School — Salt Lake City, UT

Bassa is one of Utah's top priorities, and for good reason. He's the top-ranked athlete in the state and has as much potential as anybody to succeed at the next level.

While he's listed as an athlete, I think he's best suited as a hybrid linebacker/safety at the next level. It's a position that's being utilized in the NFL right now like Tyrann Mathieu and Derwin James, or even former Clemson Tiger Isaiah Simmons.

He already pops off as somebody with good size and athleticism, particularly in a shortened area which would make him ideal for that hybrid role. He'll put on good weight in college and could become an absolute nightmare on defense as a swiss army knife, something that Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley would love to have.

Bassa is still slightly raw in terms of development, but it's also because he hasn't really had to designate a position as of yet. Once he does, I fully expect him to thrive and begin ti tap into his potential.

Utah has stayed strong on his recruitment, and despite an initial push by Oklahoma State, the Utes are right there for Bassa's services. Getting him on campus again and being the hometown school would be huge steps — but what would hurt even worse is losing him to another Pac-12 school like Oregon or Arizona.

The Utes did add three safeties in last seasons recruiting class, headlined by 4* prospect Nate Ritchie. But they don't have anyone to fill out that hybrid role and Bassa's athleticism would make him an intriguing fit.