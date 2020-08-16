Utah Utes 2021 target Mason Tufaga to decide by the end of the month

Mason Tufaga is the sort of game-changer in the middle of a defense that any team in the country would be lucky to have.

As luck would have it, Utah is looking like one of three teams still in the running for Tufaga's services — along with Oregon and Nebraska to round out the top three.

"Mostly I'm looking for a college where I can live for four years," Tufaga told 247sports. "Coming from Hawaii, it's definitely a culture shock, especially with where I live. It's very different and I know that, so I'm looking for a place where I'll be the most comfortable. I've been able to take virtual visits to Nebraska, Oregon and Utah, and it's hard to make a decision based off that, but I feel like I'm ready."

Utah is in a good spot considering it's the only school of Tufaga's three finalists that he's actually visited, taking an unofficial visit last year.

Hawaii announced that its high school football season would be delayed until early 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While sad for Tufaga but good for whichever school he chooses, he has announced that he will be foregoing his senior season so he can enroll early at whichever school he chooses.

Tufaga may not be committed to Utah but he's seen as one of those prospects where it's only a matter of time until he pledges to the Utes. Both 247 analysts Blair Angulo and Steve Bartle are predicting Utah as the favorite for Tufaga's services.

This is a kid who comes from a great high school in producing elite college-level talent, including former Heisman trophy winner Marcus Mariota of Oregon.

While not the biggest of players right now, Tufaga tests off the charts athletically and is seen as someone who will easily put on good weight at the next level. With Utah's strong Polynesian background, Tufaga's twitter account shows the Utes plenty of love throughout.

The Utes only signed one ILB recruit from the 2020 class in 3-star Sione Fotu — and with expected 2020 starters Devin Lloyd and Sione Lund draft eligible following the upcoming season, there is room for playing time.

Here's a complete breakdown by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia regarding what Fano can do at the next level...

Prospect: Mason Tufaga

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

Position: Linebacker

School: Honolulu (Hawaii) Saint Louis

Schools of Interest: Considering Utah, Arizona, Colorado, San Diego State and more.

Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Long frame with evenly-distributed weight throughout. Solid muscle mass in the upper and lower half with room to pack on more in the coming years.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast with great, efficient movement skill once target identifies himself. Some sideline to sideline ability with great closing speed and power. Lower-body explosion is evident in contact. Can redirect in the open field without considerable wasted movement.

Instincts: Patient approach through play diagnostic with an intriguing 0-60 phase thereafter. Strong motor through the first contact as well as in pursuit regardless of distance. Gets head around and finishes with great pad level and leverage. Volume tackler.

Polish: More efficient run-pass diagnosis would enhance his strongest physical traits. Does play under control despite aggressive style and enforcer tendencies in the box. Comfortable in space, especially playing outside in. Limited pass coverage samples but steady in pursuit with raw tools to play underneath zones and potentially flank a running back.

Bottom Line: Tufaga is a heat-seeking missile at the inside linebacker position with strong explosion downhill and from a lateral standpoint. He is advanced in the box with most elements of run defense, from shedding blocks with leverage and hand technique to fast-flowing through the hole with some pop. As his body physically matures and coverage comfort arrives, should be able to be a multi-year impact player at a high major program.

