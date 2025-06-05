Utah Utes extend offer to 3-star DL recruit from Washington state
The next few weeks are going to get busy for the Utah football program.
Kyle Whittingham and his coaching staff have spent considerable time this offseason arranging visits with their top priority recruiting targets in the 2026 and 2027 classes. Several of those blue-chip prospects are expected to descend upon Salt Lake City in the near future, providing the Utes ample opportunities to make progress with some notable high school standouts over the next month or so.
Class of 2026 recruit Ta'a Malu hasn't lined up a visit with Utah yet, though the 6-foot-3 defensive lineman from Annie Wright High School (Washington) is on the Utes' radar after receiving a scholarship offer from the school earlier this week.
Who is Ta'a Malu?
Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 280 pounds according to his 247Sports profile, Malu possesses a combination of size and speed that would make him an ideal fit along Utah's defensive front line. He's ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and the No. 25 recruit from the state of Washington's 2026 class.
Malu holds a dozen Division-I offers and has one visit currently lined up with Boise State (June 19). Portland State and Eastern Washington had him on their respective campuses earlier this year, though his trip to Boise, Idaho, will mark the first official visit of his recruitment. Malu's also attended junior days at both Idaho and UC Davis.
Who's in Utah's 2026 recruiting class?
The Utes have landed two commits in the 2026 class, with the latest coming from three-star linebacker prospect LaGary Mitchell Jr. The Meridian High School (Idaho) product is joined by Preston Pitts, a three-star edge rusher from Clear Falls High School (Texas). The Utes did have a commitment from 6-foot-5 tight end prospect Colby Simpson, though he recently reopened his recruitment.