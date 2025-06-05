Utah Utes extend offer to intriguing 4-star prospect
As Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football staff prepare for another big recruiting weekend around campus, they continue to make progress with a few high-profile recruits from the 2027 class.
The Utes have extended offers to a trio of four-star tight end prospects in recent days, including one to North Dakota native Brooks Bakko.
"After a great talk with [Utah tight ends coach Fred Whittingham Jr.] I am excited to say I have received an offer to play for [Utah]!" Bakko wrote in a post to X. "Thank you for this opportunity!!"
Who is Brooks Bakko?
Bakko is a talented multi-sport athlete who plays football and basketball at Kindred High School (North Dakota). His prowess on the gridiron has made him a coveted prospect, with 247Sports Composite ranking him as a four-star and the No. 12 tight end recruit in the 2027 class. Iowa State, Michigan State and Minnesota have extended offers, as well as FSC North Dakota and North Dakota State.
Bakko's 6-foot-4, 195-pound frame translates to the hardwood as well. The Vikings boy's basketball program has claimed two state championships in its history thanks in part to Bakko, whose tip-in at the buzzer of this past season's Division A State Championship game lifted Kindred past Devils Lake High School, 59-58, giving Kindred its second title since 2021 and its first as a member of Division A.
Brooks is also ranked as the No. 178 recruit in the class of 2027, along with being the No. 2 high school player from North Dakota.
Does Utah have a 2027 commit?
Utah landed a commit earlier this spring from three-star quarterback prospect Thaddeus Thatcher, a product of Arbor View High School (Nevada) who committed in March.
The Utes have also extended offers to four-stars Cooper Terwilliger (No. 10 tight end in 2027) and Titus Hawk (No. 14 tight end) within the past three days.